Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beazer Homes USA: Cost Reduction Initiatives, Beneficial Expectations, And Undervalued

Oct. 18, 2023 11:43 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
288 Followers

Summary

  • Beazer Homes USA reported impressive expectations for Q4 2023, including sales pace growth, backlog conversion, and beneficial figures for 2023.
  • The company operates in 13 states and offers a range of homes for different price options and categories.
  • Market analysts expect double-digit net sales growth, operating margin growth, and positive free cash flow in the coming years, indicating potential for the stock price to increase.
Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) recently delivered impressive expectations for Q4 2023 with regards to sales pace growth, backlog conversion, and beneficial figures for 2023. Also, with an impressive number of energy efficient tax credits that may last for more than 7 years

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
288 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.