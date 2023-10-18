Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Could Better Days Be Ahead For Canada's Big Dividend Stocks?

Oct. 18, 2023 11:48 PM ETBCE, BCE:CA, TRP, TRP:CA, ENB, ENB:CA, TU, RCI, RCI.B:CA, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, T:CA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • What's been weighing on Canada's big dividend payers?
  • Why Canadian dividend players could benefit from lower rates.
  • What to expect from Canadian blue chips.

Canada flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

Canadian dividend stocks have struggled under the weight of high interest rates recently. Are these stocks poised to benefit if rates begin to come down? Michael O’Brien, Managing Director at TD Asset Management, discusses the dividend landscape with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.23K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.