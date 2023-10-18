Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Credit Tightens As The Money Supply Falls For 10 Months In A Row

Mises Institute
Summary

  • Money supply growth fell again in August, remaining deep in negative territory after turning negative in November 2022 for the first time in twenty-eight years.
  • Since April 2021, money supply growth has slowed quickly, and since November, we've been seeing the money supply repeatedly contract year over year.
  • Money supply growth has now been negative for ten months in a row. During August 2023, the downturn continued as YoY growth in the money supply was at –10.8 percent.

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

By Ryan McMaken

Money supply growth fell again in August, remaining deep in negative territory after turning negative in November 2022 for the first time in twenty-eight years. August's drop continues a steep downward trend from the unprecedented highs

This article was written by

Mises Institute
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

C
Chefboy6969
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
how will the bears spin this in their favor??

Less money sloshing around, a 10x on borrowing rates and everyone has less savings?? sounds like that is bullish

the only thing left is employment to break and we are back in bull market

Market is 100% a fugazi and controlled by the 1%
