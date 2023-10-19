Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tidewater Is Riding A Hot OSV Market

Oct. 19, 2023 12:36 AM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Tidewater is positioned as the best way to play the super-cycle in the OSV market.
  • The company has seen a strong increase in day rates and expects rates to continue to rise.
  • TDW has made strategic acquisitions to increase its fleet and boost results, taking advantage of the current market conditions.

Oilrig Supply Vessel leaving Aberdeen Harbour for the North Sea

Stephen Wair/iStock via Getty Images

With the OSV market in the midst of a super-cycle, Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) appears the best way to play this trend.

Company Profile

TDW operates a fleet of offshore service vessels (OSV) that are used to support

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

SouthCarolinaTrader profile picture
SouthCarolinaTrader
Today, 12:55 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (92)
TDW is my largest holding and I have no plans to sell anytime soon. I also own SMHI. Thanks for the great article. I enjoyed reading it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.