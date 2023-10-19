LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Real Retail Sales Resume Growth

Just released September real retail sales show six straight months of growth and the year over year rate turned positive. Sales are back on the growth trend of the previous economic expansion (red line in chart). This completes a two and a half year digestion of the historic surge from May 2020 to April 2021.

Economic Leads

That record breaking surge helped push inflation to 40 year highs. The digestion where real sales were flat to down for two and a half years and the year over year rate was negative for ten out of 11 months began the downtrend of inflation that will likely take the rate to 2% or below.

Economic Leads

Profit maximizing businesses typically find it profitable to raise prices when demand is strong. They will resist raising prices if necessary to protect market share or if a decline in sales harms profits more than lower prices. This dynamic appears to play out with changes in the growth rate of sales leading changes in the rate of inflation by about ten months. Recent weakness in sales suggest inflation could drop below 2% in the next 10 months. However, based on the weak CPI numbers that will drop out of the year over year CPI rate in the next three months the headline CPI rate could trend higher before dropping sharply in 2024.

Inflation Tailwind

The influence between inflation and sales is not just one way. Above we show a positive correlation with retail sales leading the way; there’s also an inverse correlation where inflation leads. The inverse relationship has a 12 month lead time.

Economic Leads

The chart shows the surge of inflation in 2021 helped crash retail sales in 2022. The fall back of inflation in 2022 lines up with improving sales in 2023. Note the red line for inflation in the chart above is plotted with using an inverted axis so the red line going up means inflation is falling and vice versa.

Inflation also gives a tailwind to stocks.

Economic Leads

The surge of inflation in 2021 corresponds with the bear market in 2022. Inflation dropping in 2022 corresponds with the stock market uptrend since October 2022. This correlation in the chart suggests the 3.7% inflation rate in September would be consistent with a +5% change in the S&P500 for the 12 months ending July 2024.

Tailwind Not Cause

Inflation is one of many influences on the market. The stock market run since October 2022 has had a lot more behind it than just falling inflation. Inflation influences the stock market and retail sales, but certainly doesn’t control them. When the recession comes (we expect late in 2024) inflation may have a strong tailwind with a 2% rate or below, but it won’t matter stocks and retail sales will plummet in the recession.

Business Cycle and Stocks

For now, we are probably in the second friendliest part of the business cycle for stocks. We are likely in the final part of the economic expansion where economic growth is modest, but persists. This is the part of the cycle where stocks tend to become the most overvalued. Sometimes the bull market runs right up till the recession starts. Often it’s a bit sooner; in 2007 the bull peaked in October and the recession started in December. Sometimes it’s as much as a year earlier as with the 2001 recession.

The early part of a recession of course is the worst part of the cycle for stocks. The collapse in stocks in the early part of a recession sets up the next period where stocks have their best performance. This is what happened following the Covid pandemic. The best performance part of the cycle typically ends as the economic growth hits a strong rate in the early part of the expansion. In the current cycle this strong stock phase ended in December 2021 as the year 2021 was becoming the strongest year of economic growth since 1984 or by some measures since 1950. As economic growth is typically hitting its strongest rate of the business cycle stocks often enter a weak phase which in the current cycle included about a 25% decline in equities. If I’m reading the cycle correctly we are now in the stock friendly final part of the expansion.

If the expansion ends late in 2024 as I expect it will be the shortest economic expansion since the one lasting 13 month between the back to back recessions in the early 1980s.

My last article reviewed the stock cycles I’m following. Those cycles are still pointing upward although in the shortest cycle the 12.5 trading-day price gain raced ahead of the cycle and suggests the possibility of a few days of weakness rather than the uptrend continuing straight from here.

If we do get a few days of weakness treat it as a buying opportunity.