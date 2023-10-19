Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
State Street: Moderate Upside With Deposit Pressures Potentially Near A Peak In Q3

Oct. 19, 2023 1:58 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • State Street's shares rallied after reporting earnings but remain 20% below their early 2023 highs.
  • The company's primary business is custodian services, earning fees from assets under custody, but this is a low-margin, commoditized business.
  • State Street's net interest income has been declining due to deposit outflows but may see improvement in subsequent quarters.
  • While a discount multiple is merited, shares could move into the upper $70s at 10x forward earnings if net interest income bottoms next quarter.
State Street Bank Building

HABesen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) rallied a bit on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected earnings. While shares are 7% higher over the past year, they remain more than 20% below their early 2023 highs before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. With a single-digit

Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile.

