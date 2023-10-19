andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE), a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is a prominent player in the consumer health industry, specializing in a wide spectrum of products across various health and personal care segments.

With a global reach, Kenvue serves its customers through e-commerce channels, direct-to-consumer avenues, and extensive partnerships with retail outlets and distributors worldwide.

Kenvue is structured into three primary business segments, each with a specific focus on a diverse range of products:

Self-Care Segment

This segment encompasses a wide array of products, including cough, cold, and allergy remedies, pain management solutions, digestive health products, and smoking cessation aids, among others. In this segment, the likes of Tylenol, Zyrtec, and Nicorette offer pain relief, allergy solutions, and smoking cessation products, among others.

Skin Health and Beauty Segment

Kenvue's Skin Health and Beauty segment offers a range of products dedicated to personal care, including face and body care, hair care, sun protection, and other beauty essentials. The Skin Health and Beauty segment boasts familiar names like Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Clean & Clear, known for their comprehensive range of skincare products.

Essential Health Segment

This segment is dedicated to products related to oral care, baby care, women's health, wound care, and other fundamental healthcare needs. In the Essential Health segment, Listerine takes center stage with its mouthwash offerings, while Desitin, Band-Aid, and Carefree cater to baby care, wound care, and sanitary protection needs.

Kenvue Inc.

This impressive array of trusted brands positions Kenvue as a significant player in the consumer health industry, dedicated to meeting diverse healthcare and personal care requirements.

In November 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced its strategic decision to separate its Consumer Health segment into a new publicly traded company, marking a significant milestone for Kenvue. This transition involved the transfer of the Consumer Health Business assets and liabilities to Kenvue and its subsidiaries.

Initial Public Offering

Kenvue's transformation continued with its initial public offering (IPO), which commenced on May 4, 2023, with the stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE." During this IPO, Kenvue successfully sold 198,734,444 shares of common stock, including the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering was priced at $22 per share, generating net proceeds of approximately $4.2 billion after accounting for underwriting discounts and commissions.

As part of the IPO and the Consumer Health Business Transfer, Kenvue distributed a total of $13.8 billion to Johnson & Johnson. This distribution was composed of net proceeds from the IPO, net proceeds from Debt Financing Transactions, and any excess cash and cash equivalents exceeding $1.17 billion retained by the Company immediately following the IPO. Following the IPO, Johnson & Johnson retained approximately 89.6% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock, equivalent to 1,716,160,000 shares.

Competitive Advantage

Kenvue is poised for gradual sales growth soon, amid competition with consumer-product industry leaders like Procter & Gamble Co., as well as established consumer-health divisions of pharmaceutical companies like Bayer AG and Sanofi SA. Furthermore, the company faces competition from consumer spinoffs such as Haleon, which recently separated from GSK PLC.

Kenvue's strong market share and well-known brands make it a leading consumer healthcare company. Kenvue's competitive advantage is rooted in its extensive and trusted brand portfolio, cultivated over 135 years, including household names like Tylenol, Listerine, and Band-Aid. This diverse portfolio enables the company to offer holistic consumer health solutions across various categories and regions, reaching approximately 1.2 billion people. With a global presence and numerous #1 brand positions both globally and locally, Kenvue maintains strong market leadership. Additionally, Band-Aid's recognition as the #1 most trusted brand in the United States underscores the deep consumer trust in Kenvue's products. The company's brand recognition is a pivotal differentiator, enabling it to thrive in competitive markets and capture the attention of health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Kenvue Inc.

Catalyst

The introduction of a new brand and marketing strategy for Kenvue's consumer business marks a catalyst for its growth by addressing several critical factors.

Firstly, recognizing that consumer-oriented operations require distinct strategies compared to pharmaceutical or medical device businesses signifies a strategic focus on the unique needs of the consumer market. This specialized attention can lead to more tailored product development, marketing, and customer engagement, enhancing the company's ability to meet consumer demands effectively.

Additionally, the decision to appoint new management exclusively dedicated to the consumer business suggests a commitment to optimizing operations and strategies in this segment, fostering innovation and growth. As companies with diverse business segments often face challenges in resource allocation and focus, the move to separate these segments can result in improved operational efficiency and targeted investments.

Furthermore, studies have shown that both the remaining parent company and the newly formed entity can achieve enhanced performance after a split, which bodes well for Kenvue's prospects.

Financials

Kenvue Inc.'s financial performance in the second quarter of 2023 paints a nuanced picture of opportunities and challenges. Notably, the company reported a significant 5.4% increase in net sales, indicating the appeal of its product portfolio and brands in the consumer health market.

Kenvue Inc.

Further analysis reveals a 7.7% organic growth rate, underpinned by value realization and increased demand in key product categories, driven by heightened cold and flu incidences. These numbers reflect Kenvue's capacity to drive internal growth and adapt to shifting market conditions.

Kenvue Inc.

However, the declining gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (55.5% and 24.5%, respectively) reveal the persistent pressure on profit margins attributed to factors such as inflation and foreign currency fluctuations. This may require the company to efficiently manage costs and operations to maintain profitability.

Kenvue Inc. Kenvue Inc.

Furthermore, the higher effective tax rate (32.7%) compared to the prior year (22.1%) and a reduction in net income from $604 million to $430 million underscore challenges that impacted the company's bottom line.

Despite these hurdles, Kenvue remains optimistic about its fiscal year 2023 outlook. The company expects continued growth in sales, with reported net sales growth projected in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%.

Kenvue Inc.

The commitment to delivering value to shareholders is evident through the initiation of a cash dividend and strategic capital allocation plans. In sum, Kenvue's financial performance showcases its adaptability and commitment to long-term value creation while navigating the complexities of the consumer health sector.

Valuation

The size of the global consumer healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the next few years. Considering Kenvue as a pure-play business in this segment, I expect the company to grow alongside the growing industry. However, this is an extremely competitive industry, therefore it is still being determined how the company will perform in the next few years adjusting to new management. Therefore, I have assumed a conservative growth rate of 5% for the next few years. Considering this growth rate, I have built a simple DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of the business.

I have assumed a WACC of 10.07% (based on NYU/Aswath Damodaran estimates) and terminal growth of 3% to keep the calculations simple.

Author's Material

In the valuation process, due to the absence of complete historical data, I needed to make certain assumptions. I projected Depreciation and capital expenditures (CAPEX) in correlation with revenue trends and derived the networking capital as the variance between total assets and liabilities. The company also recently secured a $7.6 billion debt issuance to support its ongoing operations.

Author's Material Author's Material

Based on these financial moves, the company's enterprise value is estimated at $43 billion, less than the initial public offering (IPO) valuation. This valuation translates to a current stock price of $19.46, mirroring the company's current trading price.

Risks

Legal Complaints: Potential Risk to Kenvue's Reputation and Investor Confidence

The recent news discusses a legal complaint against Kenvue, a consumer healthcare company, regarding the disclosures made in its IPO offering documents. The complaint alleges that Kenvue's disclosures about the commercial viability of its nasal decongestant products containing phenylephrine (PE) were misleading and incomplete. It suggests that the company failed to disclose concerns about the efficacy of PE and did not address known efficacy issues related to PE dating back to 2007. Additionally, specific litigation risks associated with adverse findings on PE's efficacy were allegedly not disclosed.

The potential risk for investors lies in the fact that if these allegations hold, it could signify that Kenvue did not provide accurate and transparent information to investors during its IPO. This could undermine investor trust and potentially lead to legal and financial consequences for the company. As a result, investors in Kenvue may face uncertainties regarding the company's financial health, reputation, and future legal obligations, which can impact the stock's performance and shareholder value. It underscores the importance of thorough due diligence and the quality of information provided in IPO disclosures for investors in the consumer healthcare sector.

Market Competition and Consumer Preferences:

Kenvue finds itself operating in a fiercely competitive consumer healthcare landscape where established industry giants like Procter & Gamble and other pharmaceutical firms have a strong presence. For instance, Procter & Gamble reported a net sales revenue of $80.2 billion in 2022, highlighting the formidable competition Kenvue faces. This competitive environment often results in pricing pressures. Established competitors can leverage their market influence and economies of scale to offer products at competitive prices. In response, Kenvue may be forced to adjust its pricing strategies to remain competitive, which can impact its profit margins.

Legal Challenges Loom for Kenvue's Tylenol Amidst Spinoffs

Kenvue also faces potential legal risks stemming from lawsuits alleging that their product Tylenol caused neurological disorders in children when taken during pregnancy. Kenvue contends that acetaminophen is safe, but the lawsuits are advancing, and the approval of plaintiffs' experts could lead to significant consequences. This legal challenge is emerging as Kenvue seeks to disentangle itself from Johnson & Johnson's talc litigation. The outcome of these Tylenol cases poses a potential threat to Kenvue's financial stability and reputation, making them a noteworthy concern as the company embarks on its independent journey.

Conclusion

In my assessment, Kenvue appears to be a strong company with a portfolio of high-quality products that boast a solid track record and enjoy the trust of consumers. The company's anticipated stable performance and commitment to maintaining constant dividends are noteworthy strengths. However, as Kenvue faces the formidable competition of industry giants like P&G, its future performance and ability to safeguard its market position present notable challenges. Therefore, at this juncture, I would exercise caution and adopt a wait-and-see approach to observe how Kenvue upholds its competitive edge and responds to the evolving market dynamics. Considering the valuation and the competitive landscape within the consumer healthcare sector, my recommendation would be to assign a HOLD rating to the company. It would be prudent to await the resolution of the current legal challenges before making further investment decisions.