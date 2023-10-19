oatawa

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) maintained its ability to cover its dividend pay-out with NII throughout 2023. In a positive move for passive income investors, the BDC also raised its quarterly dividend rate by a noteworthy 12% in the most recent quarter.

What's particularly noteworthy is Golub Capital BDC's recent restructuring of its management fee structure. This strategic adjustment is expected to result in higher NII and enhanced NII returns on NAV, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a source of passive income in their investment portfolio.

However, it's worth noting that the BDC's stock is currently trading slightly below its NAV, suggesting that there may be limited upside potential ahead, especially if the ongoing rate-hiking cycle takes an unexpected turn.

In light of this, I believe that Golub Capital BDC remains a solid choice for passive income investors. Several recent moves, including the reduction in management fees, a 12% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share, and the payment of a supplemental dividend, reflect the company's commitment to delivering value to its investors.

One of Golub Capital's key strengths is its strategic focus on primarily investing in First Liens, which contributes to the security of its portfolio. With a well-covered dividend, currently offering a compelling 10.3% yield, the company continues to be an attractive option for those seeking a reliable source of passive income.

However, given the stock's current proximity to NAV and potential limitations in upside, investors should consider it as a 'Hold' within their portfolios, while appreciating its strong fundamentals and income-generating potential.

My Rating History

My Buy for GBDC recommendation was driven by two considerations:

Golub Capital covered its dividend with NII; and The BDC was trading at a discount to NAV.

Together, this made for a strong value proposition for passive income investors.

Even though the company announced a change to its fee structure, which is beneficial to shareholders, my new stock classification for Golub Capital is Hold as the stock has all but eliminated the gap between stock price and net asset value.

Portfolio Vs. BDC Peers

Golub Capital BDC is an externally-managed BDC with a pronounced First Lien investment focus: 94% of the BDC’s investments were made in First Liens in the last quarter which are highly-secured senior loans.

In the second quarter, no major change in portfolio composition has taken place and I would think that Golub Capital BDC will report a comparable portfolio breakdown for the third quarter as well.

Golub Capital’s entire portfolio was valued at $5.5 billion in 2Q-23 and the BDC made $110.7 million in new investment commitments during the quarter, which was the lowest amount in the last five quarters.

Like other BDCs, Golub Capital has seen slowing demand for new loan originations, which is the consequence of a higher-rate environment.

Historical Portfolio Overview (Golub Capital BDC)

Relative to other externally-managed BDCs, Golub Capital has a higher amount of capital invested in First Liens which makes the BDC an investment with below-average risk, in my view. Overweighting high-quality First Liens is a way for BDCs to protect themselves against a broad deterioration in credit quality.

However, a full 100% of Golub Capital BDC’s debt investments were floating-rate meaning the BDC is one of the purest 'rate bets' that passive income investors can buy.

Peer Comparisons (Golub Capital BDC)

Golub Capital’s portfolio quality is not bad, but it isn’t great either. At the end of the second quarter, the BDC had a non-accrual ratio based on fair value, of 1.5%, reflecting a 0.2 percentage point improvement over the March quarter.

I tend to start to worry about a BDC’s non-accrual ratios between 1.5-2.0%, so two consecutive quarters of declining non-accruals is generally a positive sign.

Non-Accrual Ratio (Golub Capital BDC)

Overhauled Management Fee Structure

Golub Capital BDC overhauled its fee structure in the second quarter which makes the BDC more competitive and should result in higher NII for passive income investors.

The drop in the management fee rate from 1.375% to 1.00% is set to lead to higher NII as well as higher NII returns on NAV for shareholders.

For instance, for illustrative purposes, the drop in Golub Capital’s base management fee rate would have raised the BDC’s 2Q-23 adjusted NII from $0.44 per share to $0.46 per share. According to Golub Capital, the BDC expects an NII per share tailwinds of $0.02-0.03 because of its change in fee structure.

Net Investment Income (Golub Capital BDC)

Dividend Coverage And High Margin Of Safety For The Dividend

Golub Capital BDC earned $1.56 per share in NII in the last 12 months and the BDC’s dividend pay-out ratio has decreased due to robust growth in its adjusted NII and higher-rate tailwinds. The dividend pay-out ratio in the last quarter was merely 75%, giving the dividend a high margin of safety.

YoY, adjusted NII was up $0.10 per share, or 29% thanks to the BDC’s strategic maneuver to position the company for higher interest rates. As a consequence of higher NII, Golub Capital BDC raised its dividend 10% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and another 12% in 3Q-23. Golub Capital also paid a $0.04 per share supplemental dividend in September due to strong portfolio performance.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Now Selling Close To NAV

Golub Capital is trading at 0.97x net asset value and the gap between stock price and NAV has almost completely closed. Ideally, passive income investors buy a BDC like GBDC at a 10% or higher discount to NAV so that their purchase has a high margin of safety.

The stock trading near NAV and the end of the present rate-hiking cycle potentially near, I see limited upside for Golub Capital moving forward. Other BDCs trade at similar NAV multiples as GBDC.

Data by YCharts

Most BDCs, at least the ones I cover, now trade at higher discounts to NAV than when I last covered them. This is because the market has some legitimate concerns about how their net investment incomes are going to develop in case the central bank is going to lower interest rates in 2024.

Since recent NII gains have been driven primarily by floating-rate loans (rising interest rates), the end of the rate-hiking cycle creates an issue for BDCs with respect to where to reinvest proceeds.

I would consider Golub Capital reasonably valued at 1.0x NAV which is not far away from where the stock is trading today. While other BDCs face the same prospects than GBDC, the market seems to agree that the market approaches a point at which NII will drop.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) is also trading at NAV, but the company has a strong credit history under Oaktree managers.

While some BDCs now trade at small or moderate discounts to NAV, I think investors will have a harder time to earn alpha with BDCs once the central bank ends the interest rate party. With limited upside ahead, subjectively, I think GBDC is a Hold.

Why Golub Capital Could See A Lower/Higher NAV Multiple

Whether or not Golub Capital can trade at a premium valuation depends on the pace of future rate hikes in my view, as well as on the underlying credit quality in the portfolio.

An increase in non-accruals and the end of the present rate-hiking cycle would be negatives for GBDC because it would slow the BDC’s NII growth.

On the other hand, stronger-than-expected inflation rates could force the central bank to hit the gas pedal again with respect to rate hikes which would serve Golub Capital’s floating-rate investment portfolio.

My Conclusion

Golub Capital remains a solid BDC for passive income investors and made a couple of good moves lately: It dropped the management fee, increased the quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.37 per share, paid a supplemental dividend and the BDC maintains a competitive advantage, in terms of portfolio security, because it primarily invests in First Liens.

While the dividend is solidly covered with NII (and improved and passive income investors get a solid 10.3% yield here, the stock is now selling just below NAV and the upside potential appears to be rather limited, in my view, particularly if the central bank ends its rate-hiking cycle next year.