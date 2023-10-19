Industrial Production: On The Edge

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

How is the economy doing?

Let's take a quick look at industrial production in the U.S....the index that measures the levels of production in the industrial sector of the United States...through September 2023.

The industrial production index is considered to be a leading indicator of economic activity in the United States.

In September 2023, the index of industrial production was 0.1 percent higher than it was in September 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, the index of industrial production was 0.1 percent higher than it was in the third quarter of 2022.

In 2023, the index has been trending down. The index was flat between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022.

The index was 0.9 percent higher in the first quarter of 2023 than it was in the first quarter of 2022.

Here is a picture of the performance of industrial production in 2022 and 2023, roughly the time period covered by the Federal Reserve's efforts at quantitative tightening.

Industrial Production: Total Index (Federal Reserve)

The argument could be made that since the Federal Reserve began its quantitative tightening, the movement of U.S. industrial production has shown only a very modest increase.

During this period of time, the capacity utilization of the industrial sector of the United States has risen modestly.

In March 2022, the index of capacity utilization was at 127.3 percent. In September 2023, the index had risen to 130.0 percent.

Summary: industrial activity in the United States has continued to rise in the United States since the Fed's quantitative tightening began, but the increase has been very small.

Does this say anything about how the future will work out?

The Past

Let's take a look at how the industrial production index has performed over the last decade or so. Here is the chart.

Industrial Production: Total Index (Federal Reserve)

The first thing that catches my eye is that industrial production has not increased much over this time period.

The index hit a peak in December 2007 at 102.3. In December 2014, it hit another peak, a peak of 103.6. And, the next peak was hit in August 2018, a peak of 104.1.

The last peak was only 1.8 percent higher than the December 2007 peak. Not much of a gain over a 16-year period.

Why such a small gain?

My immediate response to this question is that in this time period, the growth in labor productivity was very, very low.

I have written about this factor many times.

It appears as if the growth of industrial production in recent times has been very small and has been heavily impacted by the fact that corporations did not put as much money into charging up labor productivity as they put monies into financial engineering and computer technology because of the economic climate that existed at the time.

Again, I have written about this behavior many times in the recent past.

So, overall, industrial production was not growing much during this 16-year period.

In addition to this, however, it appears as if industrial production dropped off pretty quickly after each peak, but was very slow to recover to the next peak.

Companies seemed to act fairly rapidly and strongly as economic conditions dimmed, but then appeared to move back in a relatively tentative fashion once the economy started to pick up.

Conclusion

My conclusion from this is that industrial corporations are acting very cautiously right now. They are not "pulling back" in a major way given the overall conditions of the economy.

However, my feeling is that they are ready to move, to reduce the level of industrial production relatively rapidly once they sense that a movement is underway.

And, if recent history is any guide, these industrial corporations will move fairly rapidly to reduce output.

That is, the recession may be slow in coming, but may also be relatively decisive once the downturn gets underway.

The upside...very modest. The downside...quite noticeable.

This seems to me to be the news from the industrial sector.

Investors...be prepared for a sudden drop in the next six- to nine-month period.