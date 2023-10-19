Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking Cathie Wood's ARK Invest 13F Portfolio - Q3 2023 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.53K Followers

Summary

  • ARK Invest's 13F portfolio value decreased by 14% to $13.07B this quarter.
  • The top three holdings in the portfolio are Tesla, UiPath, and Coinbase Global.
  • ARK Invest increased its stakes in Block, Twilio, Roblox, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, and Robinhood Markets. They decreased their stakes in Tesla, UiPath, Coinbase Global, Roku, Zoom Video, DraftKings, Exact Sciences, Shopify, Teladoc Health, Unity Software, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to ARK Invest’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 10/18/2023.

ARK

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.53K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U, GBTC, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Nick Cox profile picture
Nick Cox
Today, 4:36 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (11.44K)
She has very much lost her Midas touch...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.