Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The View From Muniland: Once In A Generation

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • With yet another challenging quarter for muni investors, the index was down about 4%, bringing year-to-date returns to –1.4% for the year.
  • The Muni Bond Index is yielding the highest it's been since 2007, 4.33%.
  • If you expect yields to fall over the next 12 months, you want duration, because that will provide a boost to your total return.

Document with title municipal bond on a table.

designer491

By Daryl Clements and Jason Mertz

Transcript

Jason Mertz: Daryl, it feels like Groundhog Day, with yet another challenging quarter for muni investors. The index was down about 4%, bringing year-to-date returns to –1.4% for the year. So what happened in August and September?

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.41K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.