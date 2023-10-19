Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerging Markets - Turkey Shines, Brazil Falters

Oct. 19, 2023 4:48 AM ETBAIDF, BDGSF, BIDU, GOOG, GOOGL, IQ, KAKZF, NFLX, TSM, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, TUR
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund slightly outperformed MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index on the quarter-to-date basis ending September 30, 2023.
  • On a sector level, Consumer Staples, Financials and Health Care contributed to relative performance, while Materials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials detracted.
  • On a country level, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan contributed to relative performance, while India, Brazil and South Korea detracted.
  • We remain grounded by our investment process and our positioning reflects our convictions from a bottom-up basis heading into the last quarter of the year.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Allocation and stock selection in Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan outperformed, while Brazil allocation resulted in an overall negative quarterly performance for the Fund.

The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”) slightly outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (“MSCI EM IMI” or

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.51K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.