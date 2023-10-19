Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML: Near-Term Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Results

Oct. 19, 2023 5:17 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF2 Comments
The Value Seeker
Summary

  • ASML reported mixed Q3 results, beating EPS expectations but missing revenue expectations.
  • Ongoing supply chain challenges and customer uncertainty about semiconductor demand recovery are impacting ASML's results.
  • The company's long-term investment thesis remains strong, but near to mid-term headwinds suggest a Hold rating.

Silicon wafer with chips in UV lighting. Neon. Ultraviolet Lithography.

Anatoly Morozov/iStock via Getty Images

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reported mixed third-quarter results, with EPS of €4.81 beating by €0.12 and revenue of €6.67B missing consensus of €6.96B.

Supply chain challenges are having a significant impact on ASML's business, delaying the

The Value Seeker
I look for companies with excellent business models and robust competitive advantages. I buy them at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Chalminho10
Today, 5:39 AM
Thanks for the article. I agree with the diagnosis that ASML is unlikely to outperform in the near term but likely to outperform in the long term (5+ years).

I'm not sure I understand the hold conclusion though: it's precisely because there are near term headwinds that the price is reasonable now. If you believe in the long term thesis, now is the time to start a position if you don't already have one (I personally will not add above €530 as I already have decent ASML exposure at a lower price and want a higher margin of safety to add more to the position).

Once the headwinds are cleared, all that will remain is the moat and the growth and when that's the case, you'll likely pay €700+ for ASML and will have to hold for the very long term at that price if you want to outperform as it will likely be fairly valued, especially for a company of that size that is the third largest market cap of Europe and has outperformed for years with clear long term visibility.
The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
Today, 5:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (46)
I appreciate you taking the time to read my article.
I welcome any thoughts or questions you may have.
Please feel free to leave a comment below.
