PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) develops and sells software platforms. The company has a wide portfolio of attractive SaaS solutions that help businesses optimize their operations. At the moment, I believe that PTC has been priced for too much growth though. The company's historically modestly good growth has been partly achieved through frequent acquisitions, and the stock seems to be priced for a completely different amount of growth than PTC's past performance - for the time being, I have a sell rating.

The Company & Stock

PTC provides multiple technology solutions to mostly industrial clients that aim to help companies improve efficiency by enabling growth and reducing operational costs. The company has a large portfolio of software solutions ranging from ALM software to product lifecycle management software:

The company's clients are most prominent in industries such as aerospace & defence, automotive, electronics, and industrials.

PTC's wide portfolio is a result of internal research & development as well as numerous amount of acquisitions - in 2022, the company bought Intland Software for around $280 million and ServiceMax, a cloud-based software provider, for $1.46 billion. Most recently, PTC announced on October 4th that the company is acquiring a product and software variant management solution provider, pure-systems.

PTC's stock has seen a significant rally, as the stock has appreciated by 35% in the past year:

The company's insiders have taken advantage of the price rally - as a worrying sign for investors, the management's insiders have sold a large amount of the stock. Three separate insiders have sold equity in the company in recent months, adding up to a sum of over $20 million:

It is important to note that Blake Moret has been selling a large amount of equity throughout the year - Moret's sales seem to be more of a long-term plan of lowering exposure to the stock.

Financials

In PTC's long-term history, the company has achieved some growth as PTC's compounded annual growth rate is 4.9% in the period from FY2002 to FY2022:

As mentioned before, PTC has a history full of acquisitions - the seen growth doesn't seem to be completely due to organic efforts. From FY2013 to FY2022, PTC's cash acquisitions add up to around $2.4 billion or around 14% of PTC's current market capitalization. Despite the high amount of acquisitions, I do believe that PTC has the ability to create organic growth - in Q3, for example, the company had an organic ARR growth of 14% year-over-year according to the company's Q3 investor presentation.

As PTC's revenues have increased, the company has achieved a growing EBIT margin, typical for companies that offer SaaS solutions - from FY2002 to FY2022, the company has achieved an average EBIT margin of 10.2%, with the trailing margin currently standing at 24.5%.

I believe the company's margin still has room to grow more. As the company's SaaS offerings' ARR increases, the company should be able to achieve a good amount of leverage due to a very low need for additional variable costs - in PTC's Q3 earnings call, the company's CEO Jim Heppelmann communicated that variable costs should only grow at half the pace of ARR growth.

To finance the company's recent acquisitions, PTC has drawn long-term debt. Currently, PTC has a long-term debt balance of around $1.7 billion on the company's balance sheet - in FY2019, the company only had around $0.7 billion. I believe the drawn debt is a good prospect for PTC, as the company has very healthy cash flows; currently, the debt represents only around 10% of PTC's market capitalization.

Valuation

PTC's long-term EV/S multiple has been on the rise - the company's forward EV/S ratio currently stands at 8.2, well above the ten-year average of 6.2:

Although the company has improved its operating margin significantly in the period, I believe the current 8.2 EV/S is very high. PTC doesn't have a very high amount of organic growth in the company's past.

To further analyse the valuation, I created a discounted cash flow model as usual. In the model, I estimate a growth of 9% for fiscal year 2023, in line with the management's guidance. Beyond the year, I estimate a growth of 15% for FY2024 - the higher growth is more in line with PTC's recent ARR growth. After FY2024, I estimate the revenue growth to slow down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 3%. From FY2022 to FY2032, the estimated revenue CAGR is 9.2%.

As for PTC's EBIT margin, I estimate the company to achieve further operating leverage as the management has pointed in the direction of scaling margins. For FY2023, I estimate a very slightly lower margin than in the previous year as a result of softer announced results. After FY2023, I believe PTC's margins should be back on track to further leverage - I estimate the margin to grow by six percentage points from FY2023 to FY2032, with the EBIT margin ending up at 30.9%. PTC also has a very strong cash flow conversion as the company's need for capital expenditures seems low.

With these estimates and a WACC of 10.96%, the DCF model estimates a fair value of $75.64, around 48% below the current price:

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In the last twelve months, PTC has had $109 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, the company's interest rate comes up to a high figure of 6.27%. PTC leverages debt quite moderately - I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 10%.

The risk-free rate on the cost of equity side is the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.84%, which I see as representative of the figure. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate. Yahoo Finance estimates PTC's beta to be 1.11, which I use in the model. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 11.65% and the WACC at 10.96%.

Takeaway

As my DCF model estimates a very significant amount of downside for the stock, I believe that the market and I aren't on the same page about the company's future growth. My DCF model would need to have stable revenue growth estimates of around 20% from FY2024 to FY2032 for the stock to be valued correctly; I find it unlikely that PTC can achieve such a performance. Until the company proves me wrong or the stock price corrects, I believe the risk-to-reward ratio is very low.