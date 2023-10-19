Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brilliant Earth: On The Cusp Of A Potential Turnaround

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jeweller Brilliant Earth's share price has declined by 45% since February, as sales have slowed down, margins have shrunk and its market multiples were elevated.
  • While its sales growth was healthy in 2022, H1 2023 has been disappointing. But it's still encouraging that the company maintains its growth targets for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA has also declined, but the upgraded projections support BRLT's prospects. If it surprises on the upside, BRLT stock could start looking attractive again. But we don't know that yet.

Lab-Grown Baguette Diamond on Green Leaf

Mark Johnson/iStock via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the jeweller Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ:BRLT) in February, its share price has declined by an eye-popping 45%. Even taking the slowing consumer economy into account, the fall is jarring. For context, consider the

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
904 Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.