GoPro Hold Rating: A Pragmatic Stance Amid Pricing Pressures

Oct. 19, 2023 6:05 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)
Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • GoPro's pricing strategies are crucial for maintaining unit sales and generating revenue amidst market competition.
  • Despite a notable market share of 37.1%, GPRO faces significant competitive pressures, impacting its profitability.
  • A simple multiples-based valuation analysis suggests a theoretical share price of up to $6.14 per share, assuming GPRO attains profitability.
  • However, my "hold" rating reflects a blend of cautious optimism grounded in past revenue trends from 2021 and 2022 while still recognizing GPRO's prevailing market challenges and unprofitability.

Divertirse tomando autofoto

simonkr/iStock via Getty Images

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) fundamentally hinges on its pricing strategies, which are crucial for maintaining its unit sales while generating revenue amidst market competition. The valuation analysis suggests a theoretical value of $6.14 per share should GPRO's revenues turn

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

