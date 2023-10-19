colnihko/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) [6160:HK] shares is a Hold.

I previously highlighted that "BeiGene's BRUKINSA has recently obtained approval from the FDA for the treatment of small lymphocytic lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia" in my January 25, 2023, initiation article. In this latest write-up, I draw attention to BGNE's poor stock price performance in recent times and assess whether this is justified.

I am staying on the sidelines with a downgrade of BeiGene's rating from a Buy earlier to a Hold now. In my view, BGNE's long-term growth outlook is still good, taking into the prospects for the markets that it operates in. But the stock's near-term performance is expected to be negatively impacted by uncertainty regarding a patent lawsuit, high interest rates, and a potential increase in investments.

BGNE's Share Price Underperformance And Valuation De-Rating

BeiGene's stock price fell by -26.1% in this year thus far. BGNE's last traded share price of $167.54 at the end of the October 18, 2023 trading day is -40.3% lower than its 52-week stock price peak of $280.62 registered on January 20, 2023.

The stock's consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple compressed from 10.34 times at the start of the current year to 5.60 times now. BGNE's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue metric is just slightly above its one-year trough multiple of 5.58 times as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Negative Developments For BeiGene

BGNE's shares began to underperform the broader market (as represented by the S&P 500) in June this year as per the chart presented below.

BeiGene's Year-To-Date Stock Price Chart

There are a number of factors contributing to BeiGene's stock price weakness for the past few months.

Firstly, BGNE is facing a "patent lawsuit" by AbbVie (ABBV) regarding claims that BeiGene's "Brukinsa infringes a patent covering its blood cancer therapy Imbruvica" as per a Bloomberg Law report cited in a June 15, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article.

In response, BeiGene issued a press release on the same day emphasizing that the company's "work is original" and stressed that it "will vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement."

But BGNE's share price still dropped by -13.1% in the six trading days between June 15, 2023 and June 23, 2023. The uncertainty regarding the potential outcome of this particular legal case has hurt BeiGene's stock price performance in a meaningful way. Assuming the worst, BeiGene might have to share a percentage of its revenue derived from Brukinsa with ABBV in the form of royalties, considering past cases like this 2017 patent infringement settlement between Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). As a reference, Brukinsa contributed a very significant 55% of BeiGene's product sales in the most recent Q2 2023.

Secondly, there are concerns that BeiGene's path to profitability might be delayed by a potential ramp-up in investments.

BeiGene remained loss-making at the EBITDA level for the trailing twelve months' period, and the company is projected to be EBITDA-positive by FY 2026 as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data.

R&D (Research & Development) costs for BGNE increased by +11.8% YoY from $378.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $422.8 million for Q2 2023. Looking ahead, BeiGene's R&D expenses could potentially rise further in the quarters and years ahead.

At the company's Investor Research And Development Day in July this year, BGNE stressed that it is committed to "reinvestment for long-term growth, including into R&D", and emphasized that the company's R&D "team is one of the largest in the industry with 1,100 highly productive scientists." A faster pace of innovation for BGNE as per the chart presented below could possibly translate into higher than expected R&D investments and a longer time to reach operating profitability.

A Faster Pace Of Innovation For BeiGene In The Next Few Years

BGNE's July 2023 Investor R&D Day Presentation

Thirdly, elevated rates are negative for fast-growing, loss-making biotechnology businesses such as BeiGene. Seeking Alpha News reported on October 18 that "the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) on Wednesday surged to its highest level since late-July 16 years ago."

A research report published by RBC Capital Markets last month indicated that the shares of biotechnology companies tend to do poorly in a rising rate environment because of "decreasing funding opportunities" which affects "innovation and company growth."

On the other hand, listed high-growth and unprofitable businesses usually suffer from valuation de-rating when rates are high, because free cash flow in the later years need to be discounted at a higher rate. In the case of BGNE, the market consensus only sees the company turning free cash flow positive by FY 2026.

In summary, a number of unfavorable developments in recent months have led to BeiGene's shares performing poorly since the middle of the current year.

Company's Long Term Growth Potential Is Still Intact

BeiGene's stock could continue to be under pressure from negative developments outlined in the preceding section, but BGNE's growth prospects for the long run are unaffected in my opinion.

Using BGNE's largest geographic segment, China, as an example, the company earned 59% of its revenue, or $840 million, from the Chinese market in fiscal 2022. BeiGene shared at the Goldman Sachs (GS) 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 12, 2023 its forecast that China's innovative oncology market has the potential to grow to as large as $25 billion in the coming years. Based on the company's targeted 20% market share in the Chinese innovative oncology space, BGNE might be able to grow its annual Chinese market sales from $840 million last year to $5 billion going forward.

Separately, BeiGene cited research firm Evaluate Pharma's projection that the size of the worldwide hematology oncology market will expand to $22 billion in 2028 in its July 2023 R&D Investor Day presentation slides. As a comparison, BGNE's FY 2022 top line is equivalent to just 6% of Evaluate Pharma's estimated hematology oncology market revenue for 2028.

There is now a mismatch between BGNE's current valuations and its long term growth expectations. BeiGene's consensus FY 2023-2027 revenue CAGR forecast is +32.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ), but the market is currently valuing BGNE at a modest mid single-digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple.

Closing Thoughts

A Hold rating for BeiGene is justified. My Neutral view of BGNE considers both the company's short-term headwinds and its long-term revenue growth potential.