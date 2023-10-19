Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vistra: We Believe In The Potential For Strong CAGR The Next 5 Years

Oct. 19, 2023 8:08 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)1 Comment
John D. Edwards CFA profile picture
John D. Edwards CFA
498 Followers

Summary

  • Vistra Corp. has delivered on the bullish call we made on March 31, 2022, with total return of approximately ~44% vs -1.5% return on the S&P500.
  • Through modest EBITDA growth, strong FCF, and share buybacks, we believe VST has the potential to deliver ~20% CAGR through 2028.
  • We expect VST free cash flow to average $1.9B-$2.1B annually over the next five years or ~11%-16% per year of VST’s projected market cap.
  • Vistra should reach investment-grade status by the end of 2026, a potential catalyst for rerating to the upside.
  • Risks: Energy Harbor merger integration, power prices, cost of capital, regulatory policy and valuation.

Engineer inspecting a turbine in a nuclear power station.

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

To review: Vistra (NYSE:VST) is the largest competitive power generator in the US with 37 gigawatts (GW) of capacity which is enough to supply power to 20mm homes. Vistra's generation fleet includes 2.4GW of renewable energy

This article was written by

John D. Edwards CFA profile picture
John D. Edwards CFA
498 Followers
John Edwards, CFA joined Principal Street Partners in December 2019 and now leads the Infrastructure PLUS strategy. The strategy, goes beyond "bridges and tunnels" to include investments in sectors required for the function of a modern, technology-driven economy, delivered total return in excess of the overwhelming majority of other infrastructure ETFs and funds from its launch the last week of April 2020 through the present (as of November 19, 2021). John has long experience previously held Sr. Equity Research Analyst positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Keegan as well as Partner at ATLAS Infrastructure. As a publishing analyst for 10 years John was ranked in the top 10 by Institutional Investor multiple times for his coverage of Energy Midstream and MLP's while at Credit Suisse. Prior to his work as an analyst, John worked in business development and project financing of independent power projects for a subsidiary of Edison International. John has also been widely quoted in the financial media including Barron's and the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our firm is long VST across various strategies and/or separately managed accounts. This presentation is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to general economic market conditions. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and there is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this presentation will come to pass. Individual client needs, asset allocations and investment strategies differ based on a variety of factors. Principal Street Partners, LLC (“Principal Street”) is an SEC registered investment advisor with its principal place of business in the State of Tennessee. Principal Street and its representatives are complying with the current registration and notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisors by those states in which Principal Street maintains clients. Principal Street may only transact business in those states in which it is noticed filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. Any subsequent, direct communication by Principal Street with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

v
vinivalle
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
Nice article! no Doubt VST is gonna be a cash flow gusher
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.