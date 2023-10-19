JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last month I recommended buying CrowdStrike (CRWD), highlighting how important cybersecurity had become in a world likely to be engulfed by AI (Artificial Intelligence) over the next decade. That, while AI would make businesses smarter and more productive, it would also become them more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity is a growing industry and I own several stocks in it with a keen eye to add more, making it my second largest investing sector after semiconductors. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a fairly mature player, founded in 2000 and is one of the largest with $5.5Bn in revenues, with closest competitor Palo Alto Networks (PANW) having $6.9Bn.

I've been accumulating Fortinet between $56 and $58 and plan to keep adding on declines, believing it to be the best bargain in cybersecurity. While it doesn't have the blistering growth of CrowdStrike or Zscaler (ZS), it is my best GARP, (Growth at a Reasonable Price) stock right now.

The Bull Case

GARP - Growth at a Reasonable Price

While Fortinet grew sales by 29% in 1H of 2023, management guided to weaker revenue growth in 2H of 2023, for full year sales between $5.35 to $5.45Bn.

The stock sank from $76 to $57 on August 4th 2023, after Q2-2023 earnings, a complete over reaction to a stellar company facing indigestion after three years of heady growth, creating an opportunity to buy at what I believe is a very reasonable price. Factoring in lower estimates of 18% and 17% revenue growth for Q3 and Q4, I expect Fortinet to grow 22% for the full year. Going forward, based on my estimates below, I expect a 3 year sales CAGR of 19% through 2026, still excellent growth by most standards, but a far cry from the 28% CAGR of the last three years.

Fortinet's excellent financials below indicate a fantastic bargain and the 25% drop from after weaker guidance has opened up a huge window of opportunity.

Fortinet is priced at 7X 2024 sales, which comes down to 5X by 2026. In the past three years with 28% revenue growth, earnings had grown faster at 33%. I expect operating leverage to continue and earnings should grow faster than revenues at 22% in the next three years. At 34X 2024 diluted earnings of $1.64, the PEG is very reasonable at 1.2, plummeting below 1 by 2026. Fortinet also has excellent GAAP gross margins of 75-76% and operating margins of 22%.

As we can see below, Fortinet had strong growth during and after the pandemic, with revenues growing from $2.6Bn in 2020 to an estimated $5.41Bn in 2023 - a CAGR of 28%! The margins too were impressive with a high gross margin of 78% in 2020, before dipping slightly to an estimated 76% in 2023. With strong margins, Fortinet grew earnings and operating profits even faster at 33% indicating excellent operating leverage. These are GAAP numbers, which make the showing even more impressive.

Forecasting the next three years, I do expect slower growth of 19% for the top line and 22% for earnings, earnings again growing faster. Management did provide conservative estimates through 2023, and I do believe that the next three years will be slower as growth starts resuming in Q1 to Q2 2024. But importantly, Fortinet at $57 is also 31% lower than its 52 week high of $81, which makes it an excellent bargain.

Fortinet Financials (Fortinet, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Strong service business with great margins

Fortinet's gross margin of 76% is excellent for a company with 38% of product sales. Services, which comprises 62% of revenues has a gross margin of 85% boosting overall margins. Services grew 30% in 1H of 2023, faster than 26% growth from products. Management expects this trend to continue with 28% service revenue growth in 2H2023.

Fortinet's Revenue Segments (Fortinet, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Market Leadership

From CEO, Ken Xie on the Q2-2023 earnings call, emphasis mine.

According to IDC's latest quarterly security tracker, in addition to having the number one unit in firewall category for 10 consecutive years with over 50% market share, Fortinet is now the market share leader in both unit and revenue. Based on the latest Westland Advisory on Security and Cybersecurity report, Fortinet was named but only ITOT network protection platform leader. We are currently one of the top and the fastest growing OT security vendor in the market that Westland Advisor expect to grow to $33 billion by 2030.

Besides being the market leader in hardware as Ken Xie pointed out, Canalys had them at third overall with 6.7% market share in Q3-2022, with 30% growth, beaten only by Palo Alto at 8.4% and Cisco Networks (CSCO) at 6.9%. Fortinet, however grew faster at 30% than Palo Alto at 25% and Cisco at 17%.

Fast Growing SASE

Within Cybersecurity, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) is a huge opportunity and fast-growing trend that Fortinet should easily capitalize on. Gartner believes that by 2025, single vendor SASE offerings from vendors such as such as Palo Alto Networks would dominate the security landscape. SASE solutions have the advantage of an integrated network and security architecture, linking wide area networks, web gateways, network firewalls and offering security as a service for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). As we can see below, Palo Alto is the leader with Fortinet a challenger within this quadrant.

Gartner SASE Quadrant (Gartner)

Fortinet is no slouch though and believes that their single vendor SASE solution will also make significant inroads into this market, piggybacking on their large installed base of WAN (Wide Area Network) customers.

Industry Growth

Statista has the cybersecurity industry growing at 10.5% for the next 5 years to $274Bn, while Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that total cybercrime costs will grow to a staggering $10.5 Tn by 2025. Clearly, there is tremendous growth in this industry and Fortinet should have at least a decade of it.

Downsides Risks, Challenges and Weaknesses

Slowing Sales

Selling cybersecurity services, hardware or platform licenses and subscriptions have always been time consuming and difficult, especially when you have contracts running into 7 figures covering hundreds of licenses. Fortinet ran into a wall of indigestion as pandemic induced over-buying finally caught up with them. This slide below captures the growth trend for Fortinet between 2020 to 2023. Pandemic reopening and tailwinds getting 29% and 32% revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, supply chain backlogs helping through 1H2023, before settling to baseline growth of 22% for the full year.

Fortinet Revenue Growth (Fortinet, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

CFO, Keith Jensen had this to say about shorter duration contracts on the earnings call:

We saw shorter contract duration, with the average term decreasing by 1.5 months to 28 months, creating a 4 to 5 point billings headwind year-over-year. Normalizing billings growth with a change in contract duration, yields billings growth in the low - 20% range. Having some level of enterprise deals pushed to future quarters, it's not unusual.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish believes that corporate budgets are not flush for 2024, and there could be disappointments in store.

Strong Competition

The cybersecurity industry is very competitive; 800 pound gorilla Microsoft (MSFT), is one of the most prominent competitors in every aspect of security, with its strong B2B customer base. For example, in End Point Security, IDC had Microsoft second with 16.4% market share. In SASE as we saw above, Palo Alto, Versa and Cato Networks were rated above Fortinet, with the $220Bn market cap giant Cisco Networks also jostling for space. In SSE (Security Service Edge) or Zero Trust Network, a space dominated by Palo Alto, Zscaler and Netskope, Fortinet is not even in the picture. Furthermore, there are segment overlaps with most vendors encroaching upon each other, all angling to add products and services.

Rerating of growth stocks

With 10-year treasuries yields close to 4.8% and rising, valuations of growth stocks tend to take a hit with P/E multiples contracting. Even as I believe that a P/S ratio of 7, a forward P/E of 34 with a PEG of 1.2 for a 20% grower like Fortinet is reasonable, the markets have decimated high growth stocks and ETF's; take the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) for example; at $39, it's 25% lower than its 52 week high, and a fraction of it's all time high of $150 from 2021. I would not be surprised to see Fortinet drop to a lower multiple if bond yields keep rising.

An Excellent Bargain

Fortinet competitors and valuation (Seeking Alpha, Fortinet, Fountainhead)

Fortinet has a very reasonable valuation; As we can see from the table above Fortinet's P/S ratio of 8.3 is much cheaper than closest competitor Palo Alto's 11.7; And its 3 years forward revenue growth of 19% is actually 1% higher than Palo Alto's 18%. In 2023, even with the weaker second half forecast it's still growing faster at 22% than Palo Alto's 19%. Of course, CrowdStrike and Zscaler are much smaller and growing faster as pure plays in Endpoint and ZTNA, respectively.

Fortinet's operating margin of 22% is way higher than the rest. On a GAAP basis only Palo Alto is profitable but at a meager 6% compared to Fortinet's 22%.

Fortinet's forward P/E is 34x estimated 2024 earnings, with a PEG of only 1.2, which is outstanding for a company slated to grow at 22%. In 2026, with an estimated EPS of $2.45, the P/E drops to 23 and the PEG goes below 1. This is a lot below its high P/E ratio of over 50 and below its average of the last few years.

Data by YCharts

Fortinet has no dilution compared to other fast growers; shares outstanding have dropped from 838Mn in 2020 to 805Mn last year with buybacks.

This is a fast growing sector with a lot of tailwinds like AI and regulations such as EU Cyber Resilience Act and from the SEC, ensuring that this market will continue to grow.

Besides the excellent financials and bargain price, Fortinet has several other competitive advantages such as:

Strong customer switching costs, which reduces churn.

Network effect of several offerings added to its base firewall solutions, making it easier and cheaper to add customers and expand revenues per customer.

A platform based SASE solution integrating all of customers' cybersecurity needs.

A market leader at 34x forward earnings with a PEG of only 1.2 in a secular growth industry - Fortinet is a terrific bargain. I'm buying on declines expecting the stock to double in 3 years and return 24% per year.