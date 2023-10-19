HACK: Maybe Not Ideal
Summary
- HACK and IHAK offer similar exposures to cybersecurity services and software companies.
- Both ETFs have similar sectoral allocations and move similarly due to substantial overlap in holdings.
- Cybersec ETFs have high PE ratios and are sensitive to cost of capital assumptions, making them vulnerable to higher interest rates.
- We are underweight the whole sector, but we are especially underweight HACK as at least IHAK has lower expense ratios.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security (NYSEARCA:HACK) gets investors exposure to cybersecurity services and software companies. There are other ETFs that do that as well, including the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK). While there are some differences between them, ultimately the exposures are similar. The risk factors are also similar, namely to upwards revisions in long-term rate expectations and their effects on cost of capital. While we don't see much reason to invest in tech at this current juncture, we would prefer even less HACK compared to IHAK.
HACK Breakdown
Let's begin with some key information from HACK. The expense ratio is 0.6%, which is higher than IHAK's 0.47% expense ratio.
Broadly speaking, sectoral allocations are almost identical in quantum. Neither HACK nor IHAK are value weighted, they both employ discretionary weightings, and this active component is likely what contributes to higher expense ratios for both of them compared to other tech-heavy ETFs that become so due to the high weighting of tech in general indices. It also contributes to the relatively different spread of top holdings between each. However, since each takes a pretty uniform approach in allocation, the substantial overlap in the names also means they move similarly.
HACK is more US focused than IHAK, but it does feature some foreign exposures somewhat highly, such as BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), which probably wouldn't traditionally be considered a cybersecurity company, but has some amount of exposure to cybersecurity and cyberwarfare offerings as part of its product portfolio. Other than that, IHAK has more international diversification and its top holdings are Taiwanese.
Bottom Line
There's a lot to like about cybersec exposures. There's ample opportunity to apply AI. The economics are typically recurring, and it's a non-discretionary cost centre.
But there are issues. Cybersec ETFs have very high PE ratios. IHAK has a PE in excess of 34x, while the inclusion of negative PE companies in HACK makes the data hard to collect, but overlap indicates that it would be similarly high.
While broader, tech driven markets have smaller drawdowns from highs, and less extreme performance even YTD, the cybersec ETFs have appropriately suffered more in the run-up of interest rates. Cybersec companies tend to have a smaller and more idiosyncratic profile within the world of tech, and therefore higher growth expectations. Higher growth expectations and multiples means more sensitivity to cost of capital assumptions.
Indeed, we believe this is the primary risk factor for the ETF. In addition to pressure of higher rates on CAPEX and general spending, which could create a recessionary pressure leading to a smaller growth counterfactual than in a non-recessionary scenario, the technical impacts on constituent securities from higher costs of capital has a large impact. Both for its recessionary pressures as well as for its cost of capital pressure, the threat of higher for longer rates, or even of higher rates, is a problem for reasonable forecasts of performance of the ETF over the next five years.
The balance of data shows that higher costs of capital should be expected. In particular, the apt focus of speculators on the jobs data, which should be a leading indicator of inflation through the wage-price mechanism, which is the most pernicious and in-focus mechanism for the Fed to concern themselves with. Continuing tightness in labour markets should worry investors, and it leads the market to correctly believe that the transmission system will require lower economic activity, indeed a recession, in order to achieve target rates of inflation, where the least 1% till the target has been reached is very stubborn.
In general, we see no incremental upside on tech stocks or cybersec. The potential disillusionment around AI is also another downside factor, and may reduce the premium on cybersecurity and its correlates to drive down prices.
Overall, HACK isn't terribly interesting right now, and with expense ratios below the very similar IHAK, probably wouldn't be interesting even in an environment where we might be overweight tech.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.They lead the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments