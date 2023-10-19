Robert Way

Earlier this year I analyzed Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) stock, and I put a buy rating on the stock even though the company had guided for pressure on its free cash flow stemming from an asbestos settlement. So far, the buy rating has not worked out as desired, but I will explain why I believe Honeywell stock remains a buy and preview the company's Q3 2023 results.

Timing The Market Remains An Art

Since I put a buy rating on Honeywell, the stock has declined more than 11% partially offset by returns to shareholders while the broader markets rose 3.75%. Aerospace company or companies with exposure to the aerospace and defense industry, have extremely long-term horizons, so I wouldn't want to go as far as concluding that the investment case has weakened based on a few months of stock price development. In fact, for our aerospace portfolio we use a one-year "incubation" period because while everyone likes to be able to say they are timing the market well, it remains an art that most including me have not mastered. That, however, should not be a reason to neglect any long-term potential.

The difference between the performance of Honeywell and the S&P500 is day and night. Honeywell stock lost 14.4%, the broader markets gained 12.4%. Honeywell stock declined due the free cash flow pressure announced earlier during the year and the Q2 revenue miss.

What Does Honeywell Expect For Q3 Earnings?

For the third quarter, Honeywell has guided for 1 to 4 percent sales growth and higher segment margins, but earnings per share to be down to flat. Commercial aerospace aftermarket should still be carrying the growth wagon for Honeywell while higher build rates for commercial airplanes drive further growth in the segment results though build mix is affecting the margin which is expected to be stable. Defense and space is enjoying a strong backlog, and with higher demand for defense products, this will also be a growth segment. The Performance Materials and Technologies and Universal Oil Product segments enjoy growing demand in end markets, but in other segments there are challenges. Following a surge in CapEx for warehousing capacity expansion throughout the pandemic, that ecommerce growth is now tapering which puts pressure on warehousing solutions and Building Technologies is facing some challenges with respect to the current macroeconomic setting.

What Are Analysts Expecting From Honeywell In Q3?

For the third quarter, analysts are expecting sales of $9.31 billion, which is higher than what Honeywell has guided for with consensus EPS of $2.23 which is at the high end of the $2.15-$2.25 range that Honeywell has guided for.

With the recent range in mind, it is also interesting to consider earnings surprise and what we see is that analysts put the bar significantly higher than what Honeywell achieves on revenue basis, but its track record on earnings per share is excellent. With quarterly sales of $9 billion, Honeywell is not huge but certainly has a wide market application and various end markets which also make revenues difficult to predict and it can happen relatively quickly that softness in a particular segment results in a top line miss.

Long-term Growing Results For Shareholders

Honeywell is presenting itself more and more as player on the topics of energy transition, automation and aerospace and those are also three megatrends that should drive significant value in a market where Honeywell is already well established. However, Honeywell is not the company from which you should be expecting double digit growth.

It is a company that actually has seen sales decline due to spin offs, but EBITDA being strong as the company focused more on the higher margin businesses such as aerospace. So, the company is not a high growth company, but a company that had to spin its lower margin businesses off and focus on a core of end markets. The lack of long-term growth in revenues and earnings is not extremely worrying in that regard as we see that the company boasts a 2.1% buy back yield along with a 2.24% dividend yield and a history of dividend increases. So, the dividend yield might not be juicy but next to a buyback yield as well as 13 years of dividend increases things look a whole lot better.

Perhaps a better way to look at this is by considering the yield on cost. Had you bought shares 10 years ago, the yield on cost would be standing at an appreciable 4.7% which layers on top of the buyback yield and contributes to a total return of 168.4% compared to 145% for the S&P 500. So, this is not a high growth name but a name with a solid long-term track record of value generation of shareholders.

Is Honeywell Stock Still A Buy?

I filled in the numbers for Honeywell in my model and for investors looking for high growth, Honeywell stock might not be the best choice. For my aerospace stocks, I tend to uncover name with market outperforming potential and Honeywell is simply not that. That doesn't mean I don't think you should own as the history of dividend increases does warrant a buy and hold strategy. In my assessment, I have also modeled the company as an aerospace company rather than a conglomerate for the reason that Honeywell tends to trade more inline with the aerospace industry to which it has significant exposure. So, while not a pure aerospace play, its valuation has historically been in line with the aerospace industry rather than conglomerates.

Conclusion: Honeywell Is Not A Convincing Buy

There are many names on which I put a buy rating as they match my criteria for investments. Honeywell is not such a name. The liquidity impact of the asbestos case does have an impact on Honeywell this year, but also excluding that impact, there is no strong buy case based on fundamentals. At the same time, just because my rating system does show a hold does not mean that the stock is not a buy and hold. I believe Honeywell can be a buy and hold which has a place in portfolios to generate sustained and relatively safe growth in income.