Honeywell: A Buy And Hold Growth Compounder

Oct. 19, 2023 8:31 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)2 Comments
Dhierin Bechai
Summary

  • Honeywell stock has declined since the buy rating was given, but the long-term potential remains strong.
  • Honeywell's Q3 earnings are expected to have 1-4% sales growth and higher segment margins.
  • Honeywell is not a high-growth company, but it offers a solid track record of value generation for shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
Honeywell company office building

Robert Way

Earlier this year I analyzed Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) stock, and I put a buy rating on the stock even though the company had guided for pressure on its free cash flow stemming from an asbestos settlement. So far, the buy rating has not

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
montrachet
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.76K)
Interesting and ironic at the same time since I mentioned HON in a BA article you wrote just a few days ago.
Great company for sure and it is just a question of what price is a good price to enter into a position. A technical analysis could be used.
I own HON and I am considering adding to my position but at a lower price or at a higher div yield.
Good investing
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.7K)
Thanks for sharing your view. I have been looking at HON myself recently, but not particularly excited about its prospects so not buying it as its current price. Especially as we are on the precipice of a recession of unknown timing, duration and severity.
