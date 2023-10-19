Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Solid Power Will Be Overwhelmed By The Competition

Oct. 19, 2023 8:34 AM ETSolid Power, Inc. (SLDP)2 Comments
Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • Solid Power, a company with advanced battery technology, is facing challenges in the competitive field of solid-state batteries.
  • The company is underfunded and lacks a technological advantage compared to larger battery and automotive companies.
  • Solid Power's potential customers, Ford and BMW, have alternative suppliers and may not continue their partnerships, putting the company at risk.

Burnout, night or black man with headache in office for computer 404 glitch, coding anxiety or mental health. Sad, tired or developer on tech for programming depression, work stress or software fail

Jay Yuno/E+ via Getty Images

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) appears to be in a tight spot. In 2012, when the founders spun Solid Power out of the University of Boulder Colorado, it seemed to have a unique disruptive technology that would forever

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
2.21K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 9:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (14.6K)
You’re making a lot of assumptions that just aren’t as you wrote.

Sorry, but it’s not the company that I know.
Black Napkin profile picture
Black Napkin
Today, 8:47 AM
Premium
Comments (270)
Looks like a DH for the shorts….
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.