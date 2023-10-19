Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDXJ: Junior Miners Could Outperform In The Next Rally Higher For Gold

Oct. 19, 2023 8:35 AM ETVanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)KGC, PAAS, GDX, NEM, GOLD, GLD
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Junior miners look interesting as the price of gold gains momentum.
  • The potential that the U.S. Dollar loses strength and bond yields pullback could mark the next stage of the gold bull market.
  • We are bullish on GDXJ and expect the fund to outperform into 2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Rising gold prices on the stock market. 3d illustration.

style-photography

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) has likely disappointed a lot of investors in recent years, with the fund losing nearly half its value from a high in 2020. Even as the underlying price of gold currently trading

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.38K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Our specialty is long/short trade ideas. 

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, GDXJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.