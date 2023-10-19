Black Monday: The Anniversary Of The October 1987 Crash Approaches

D-Keine

Yesterday was all about risk-off across the board. Bond prices fell, as interest rates rose, after economic reports covering industrial production, retail sales, and the housing market were deemed to be too strong. Oil prices increased after Iran delivered harsh rhetoric against Israel, following the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Despite earnings reports that have in aggregate been better than expected, stock prices declined over concerns that the conflict between Israel and Gaza is about to escalate. On top of all that, Wall Street bears are warning about similarities between today and Black Monday, which occurred on October 19, 1987.

It still feels like we have completed a two-month correction in the stock market, and are preparing the runway for a year-end rally, but the attack on Israel and continued surge in interest rates have clearly halted the takeoff. To no surprise, those who have been bearish all year long are jumping on this opportunity to claim that the bear market never ended and that a recession was only delayed instead of avoided. In what I view as an act of desperation, some are making comparisons between today's market dynamics and what happened in the days leading up to the crash in October of 1987 when the stock market collapsed 20% in a single day. Granted, there is a similarity in terms of the rapid rise in long-term bond yields, but that is where the similarities end.

In 1987, the 10-year yield soared from 8.5% in July to more than 10% by mid-October, but the S&P 500 was in a far more overbought condition after outsized gains during the first nine months of the year. The rates of inflation and economic growth were accelerating. Investor sentiment was far more bullish than what we see today, which is why the stock market had performed so well in the face of rising yields until it did not. There were also no circuit breakers set that limited the downside in the market during the trading day.

Today, the 10-year yield has risen from approximately 4% in July to what is approaching 5%, but the S&P 500 has pulled back 8% from its recent highs in the process, and outside of the Magnificent 7 the market's gains for the year have been negligible. We are far from an overbought condition, and investor sentiment is far from ebullient. Additionally, rates of inflation and economic growth are decelerating, which runs counter to rising bond yields. If investors were truly concerned about government debt and deficits as the cause for higher yields, we would not be seeing a strengthening dollar concurrent with the increase. Lastly, we now have three levels of circuit breakers, which halt trading should the S&P 500 index drop 7%, 13%, and 20%.