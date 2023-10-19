Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q3 Earnings: Margins In Downward Trend; Avoid Stock At Current Prices

Oct. 19, 2023 10:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BAMXF, BMWYY, BYMOF, MBGAF, MBGYY, META, NVDA, TM, TOYOF2 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla's Q3 results were disappointing, missing estimates on both revenue and earnings.
  • Volume growth is only possible with price reductions, leading to weak revenue growth and declining margins.
  • The company's energy business shows potential for growth, but the dependence on the automobile business poses challenges for future profits.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Nathan Howard

Article Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon. While deliveries were up on a year-over-year basis, we have known about this fact before the earnings release. Almost everything else looked bad, and Elon Musk's comments

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.3K Followers
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally. He is a contributing author for the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

gebby profile picture
gebby
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (3.07K)
Your entire piece fails to acknowledge Tesla closed plants for a period of a few weeks.
blacky_ profile picture
blacky_
Today, 10:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.67K)
@gebby so what... Tesla has tons and tons of inventory! They were happy to close. Production is not the problem. Demand (at current prices) is.
