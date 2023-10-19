ARK Innovation ETF: Cathie Wood Not Backing Down On AI And Bitcoin Bets

Marco Bello

Back in July, I placed a “Sell” rating on the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) run by portfolio manager Cathie Wood, saying it looked like a gambling person's type of portfolio. With the ETF down -12% since my write-up versus a -1% decline in the S&P 500 over the same period, let’s take a look at the ETF.

When looking at ETFs and closed-end funds, I like to take a look at their top holdings, as those stocks will ultimately drive the performance of the fund. There has not been much change in ARKK’s top-5 holdings since I last looked at the ETF.

Tesla (TSLA) – 9.97% Weighting

While TSLA remains ARKK’s top holding, it is a smaller percentage of its portfolio since I last looked at the ETF when it had a 12.73% weighting.

TSLA remains one of the most powerful companies in the world, but also one of the most controversial given the sometimes erratic behavior of its CEO Elon Musk. As the leader in EVs, TSLA has a huge following among both drivers and investors alike.

However, the company has been experiencing some issues recently. Competition has picked up and the company has lowered the price of its best-selling car models, as well as its self-driving package. It also missed expectations for Q3 deliveries, with both Model S/X and Model 3/Y deliveries coming up short. Lowered prices and deliveries missing expectations are not a break combination.

Trading at over 30x EV/EBITDA with low to mid-20% projected revenue growth, the stock’s valuation seems fair to slightly overvalued in my book if viewed as a tech company, and very overvalued if viewed as a carmaker. I’ve always preferred to just stay on the sidelines with this one, but it does seem like TSLA is showing some cracks.

Coinbase Global (COIN) – 8.16% Weighting

The controversial COIN remains ARKK’s #2 holding. The stock of the cryptocurrency exchange has had a huge year, up over 120% year to date, although it has been down since I last looked at ARKK.

The move higher this year has come despite legal issues facing the company and weak cryptocurrency volumes. As I noted in my last article, the SEC sued COIN for operating as an unregistered securities broker back in June. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency volumes have remained weak, with August marking the second-lowest trading volume month since October 2020.

The biggest near-term catalyst for COIN could be if the Bitcoin halving event projected for next April sparks interest in cryptocurrency trading. Bitcoin prices will have to get to over $40,000 for many miners to break even, so that could cause a rally and more retail volumes.

That said, I’m not particularly bullish on the long-term prospects of COIN, and think it should be a volatile stock.

Wood for her part thinks Bitcoin prices can reach $1.48 million by 2030.

Roku (ROKU) - 7.92% Weighting

The stock price of streaming company ROKU is back to where it was when I first looked at ARKK, after giving back some nice gains.

The stock had been doing well after the company had leaped past some pretty low-balled guidance that ROKU issued ahead of the year. The company’s numbers improved in Q2, although still weren’t great, with platform ARPU falling -7% year over year and device margins coming in at -17%. ROKU raised guidance and the stock rallied over 25% the next session, but it has since given back all those gains.

I continue to think ROKU is overvalued, trading at 11.5x 2027 EBITDA estimates. That’s 2027, so that’s a few years out and a lot of expected improvement in its numbers. However, when taking into account stock comp, it would be a 27.5x multiple.

For more on ROKU, see my most recent write-up on the name.

Zoom Video (ZM) – 7.59% Weighting

While most of ARKK’s investments carry some pretty hefty valuations, ZM does not. The company has $6 billion in net cash and is generating strong free cash flow. Cash makes up nearly a third of its market cap, and it has an FCF yield of over 7%. It trades at a EV/S multiple under 3x 2024 revenue estimates of $4.67 billion.

While there was a lot of pull-forward with ZM during the pandemic, the company is still growing, with revenue up 4.5% on a constant currency basis in Q2, and enterprise revenue up 10.2%. Its trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers was a solid 109%.

Investors have been a bit worried about enterprise renewals, but the company has been talking about seeing momentum in upsells coming during renewals. ZM remains one of ARKK's more attractive top-5 investments in my view.

UiPath (PATH) – 6.81% Weighting

PATH once again rounds out the top-5 holding for ARKK, and it too is around the same price as when I first looked at ARKK.

The AI-powered automation firm reported strong Q2 results last month, with revenue up 19%, ARR up 25%, and dollar-based net retention rate of 121%. While revenue growth has slowed over the past few years, it has now seen acceleration in the past two quarters. Its revenue guidance of $313-318 million, meanwhile, was ahead of analyst estimates and shows yet another quarter of increased revenue acceleration, representing 20% growth at the midpoint.

The stock trades at under 5x fiscal 2025 (ending January) revenue of $1.52 billion, and it is expected to continue to grow revenue in the high teens over the next few years.

I’ve become more bullish on PATH given its strong results and the revenue growth acceleration it has been seeing. The stock looks attractive prices in my view.

Other Investments

ARKK also has several other holdings I've written about, including #6 holding Block (SQ), which I upgraded to “Buy” last month; DraftKings (DKNG) found here; Twilio (TWLO); found here; and Roblox (RBLX), which I recently upgraded to “Hold.”

ETF Outflows

After a strong run in the first half of the year, ARKK’s performance peaked on July 19th, shortly after my write-up. Since then investors have become more cautious, and as such have withdrawn over $500 million from the ETF since then. When running a fund, large withdrawals can always be difficult to deal with, as it can force a manager to trim positions at prices where they really wouldn’t prefer to be selling at. Selling shares can also help exacerbate losses in certain stocks as well.

Wood also took a more cautionary stance earlier this month at the Forbes Shook conference, saying: “We’re going to have a harder landing than most people expect—particularly in the rest of the world but also in the U.S.”

She nonetheless remains bullish on AI.

Conclusion

ARKK remains a momentum-driven fund that is largely placing bets on innovation, in particular AI. Wood also has a fondness for Bitcoin, which she is also very bullish on. She seems to care very little about valuation, although there are some more value-oriented names in her fund, such as ZM, and even she was a seller of NVIDIA (NVDA) as its stock ran to the stratosphere.

During go-go periods where growth and momentum are in favor, ARKK will likely do very well. Inversely, when the market pulls back, it likely will do very poorly. I continue to think there is still too much uncertainty in the market for this style of investing at the moment, and some of her high-flying names could come crashing back to earth.

As such, I continue to rate ARKK a “Sell,” and think it is only best suited for investors willing to take on a lot of risk.