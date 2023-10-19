Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Believe In Jack Dorsey As Company Inflects On GAAP Profitability

Oct. 19, 2023 9:14 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)3 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Block stock is trading at the same levels as 5 years ago despite an increasing commitment to profitability.
  • The company delivered 26% YoY revenue growth in its most recent quarter, led by the Cash App.
  • Block is profitable on an adjusted basis and has a solid net cash balance sheet.
  • Jack Dorsey owns over $3 billion of stock in the company - keep buying here.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company"s Transparency and Accountability

Drew Angerer

Block (NYSE:SQ) has executed upon the same playbook as many of its tech peers in this higher interest rate environment: offset decelerating top-line growth with operating margin expansion. Even as the company still posts solid top-line growth, the stock trades

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, MQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.71K)
Excellent article. Yesterday I sold January $45 puts on SQ for $4.85, representing a potential annualized return of 43%. I am not yet ready to bet on SQ stock rising up to the consensus analyst price target in the $70s, but willing to bet that SQ won't fall below $40.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
these stks never stop dropping chart very bad @Julian Lin
S
S957
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (233)
Thesis is solid and much in line with e.g. Barclays' recent analyst note and my personal opinion on SQ's outlook.

These are bargain basement prices. No true like-for-like competitor, and S&P 500 inclusion is just a matter of time.
