After the bell on Wednesday, we received third quarter results from Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), which can be seen in this shareholder letter. The electric vehicle ("EV") maker has faced a tough year due to rising interest rates as well as increased competition, with expectations for the quarter really low going in. Still, the company reported results that were even worse than expected, which has me lowering my rating on the stock today.

Tesla reported production and deliveries a few weeks ago, with the numbers being much worse than expected. The number of vehicles to customers was down by 31,000 on a sequential basis, coming in lower than even the most bearish analysts on the Street, which the bull camp blamed on factory upgrades. However, bears pointed out that inventory only budged a few thousand units, even after production had outpaced deliveries by almost a hundred thousand vehicles in the past five quarters.

In recent weeks, Tesla analysts had reduced their estimates a little bit, and Tesla IR sent out even lower consensus numbers on Tuesday. In the end, Tesla analysts were looking for almost $24 billion in revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.72. In the table below, you can see that Tesla badly missed those numbers, with actual results shown against my three usual cases. Dollar values are in millions, except per share amounts.

Tesla Q3 Results (Author's Tesla Model Vs. Actual Results)

Tesla's revenue total is even worse than it first looked when you consider that regulatory credit sales nearly doubled sequentially to $554 million. Excluding those revenues but including leasing, revenues per vehicle delivered dipped by about $1,200 from Q2 levels, a bit worse than I was expecting. Tesla was just ahead of the Street on services and other revenues, but also badly missed revenue estimates on the Energy side. This was primarily due to solar installations falling off a cliff, which management attributed to high interest rates and changes in California policies.

As bad as the revenue print was, the worst part of this report was Tesla's expense structure. Automotive gross margins excluding credit sales came in at 16.3%, which was nearly a percentage point and a half below street estimates. While Tesla continues to reduce its production costs, it is clear that price cuts and discounting were much more impactful than expected. Energy margins jumped nicely to over 24% in the period, while services margins dropped back a bit from Q2 levels.

Overall, Tesla's operating margin dropped more than two percentage points to 7.55%. As the chart below shows, the trailing twelve month figure is still above the industry average, but the Q3 figure might actually be less than the industry when all results are in. Total expenses on the operating side were more than expected, as Tesla management said that R&D costs jumped a bit due to the Cybertruck. The company did benefit a bit from a much lower tax rate than in Q2, but there were just too many headwinds above that on the income statement. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 miss the street by $0.72, and that's after the analyst average came down quite a bit in recent weeks.

Tesla Operating Margin - TTM (Q3 Shareholder Letter)

On the balance sheet side, Tesla showed mixed results. Free cash flow came in around $850 million, which was well below nearly $2.4 billion the Street was expecting. The company did tout a record $26 billion cash figure, although it brought on some debt during the period, so the net cash figure showed a rise of a little less than $1 billion. Tesla has plenty of financial flexibility to maintain its growth prospects according to management, so I don't expect any more major capital raises unless something dramatically changes.

On the conference call, Tesla management seemed to lower its near-term expectations quite a bit, which I think is the main reason why the stock is down in the after-hours session. While Cybertruck deliveries are now projected to start in late November, CEO Elon Musk said it will take 12-18 months to get to true volume and be a significant cash flow positive contributor. Plans for Tesla's new factory in Mexico are also slightly on hold as the company evaluates the economic landscape, and management was unwilling to give a price for the company's next generation vehicle. Elon said that the factory in Mexico will be built, but the launch of a much cheaper vehicle won't come until there is more clarity on interest rates.

After this earnings report, I am downgrading Tesla to a Sell rating for a couple of reasons. First, the much lower than expected margin figure is a big deal, as it shows Tesla's pricing may not have bottomed just yet, especially to increase volumes at a significant rate next year. Between this and the weak forecast for the Cybertruck, I think it will be very hard for Tesla to achieve the 38% earnings per share growth in 2024 that the Street was looking for entering Wednesday. Finally, Tesla shares closed a couple of percent below their 50-day moving average going into this report, and that key technical level will likely start declining if the stock doesn't rebound soon. This could add even more selling pressure.

For me to bring Tesla back to a Hold rating, I definitely need to see a couple more months of data. First, I want to see how Cybertruck pricing actually fares, because that will have a major impact on how many reservations are converted to actual orders. Second, does Tesla continue to lower vehicle prices around the globe? We've already seen some prices cut already in Q4, meaning margins may not be done falling just yet. Finally, does the Fed raise interest rates again and do bond yields finally peak? If not, the auto industry as a whole won't do well.

In the end, Tesla announced some ugly numbers on Wednesday, sending the stock lower by about 3% in the after-hours session. Revenues and adjusted earnings badly missed Street estimates, despite a large sequential jump in regulatory credit sales. Automotive and operating margins came in well below expectations, and management downplayed the 2024 Cybertruck ramp and next generation vehicle platform on the conference call. Until things start to improve a bit for Tesla, it wouldn't surprise me to shares continue lower as this year comes to a close.