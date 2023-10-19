jroballo

Lithium miner stocks have collapsed in the last month due to lower metal prices and fears of an oversupply, as some EV productions ramps have slowed down. Naturally, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has fallen to 52-week lows in the process, in part due to a failed bid adding to the negativity around the company and the ability to meet financial targets. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the lithium miner, especially with the stock trading at the lows and the long-term supply dynamics unaltered.

Lithium Market

The biggest factor impacting Albemarle in the short term is the price of lithium and the concern over oversupply of the key mineral needed for lithium-batteries needed for EVs and energy storage. General Motors (GM) announcing a plan to push back the transition of the Orion Assembly plant to EV production until 2025 didn't help the sector sentiment.

BoA analyst Steve Byrne came out slashing the price target of Albemarle to only $161 on fears of lithium oversupply in 2024 and 2025. The stock fell nearly 10% on the news to only $153.

On the other side of this call, Morningstar remains bullish on lithium miners like Albemarle due to the unlikely outcome of a supply surplus. The investment research firm sees lithium demand surpassing 1 million metric tons in 2024, up from 800,000 in 2022.

The big question is the ability of lithium supply to keep up with demand considering so many projects are Greenfield mines. A lot of these projects involve small miners facing capital constraints that could lead to serious supply delays considering the complexity of bringing on new mines and regulatory delays.

Lithium Americas (LAC) is a prime example with the Thacker Pass mine targeting 2026 production start. The miner has spent years fighting lawsuits and recently started mine construction requiring smooth sailing to hit the 2026 target for only 40,000 tpa of lithium production.

The target of reaching 80,000 tpa will take until 2030 without any major delays and this only accounts for a small portion of the additional lithium supply needed to reach the market target of 2.5 million metric tons by 2030. Note, Lithium Americas would likely delay either Phase on weak lithium prices leading to a natural counterbalance of new supplies only coming online with higher lithium prices.

Albemarle forecasts the lithium market demand will actually reach 3.7 million metric tons of LCE by 2030. The majority of lithium demand will be fed by EV growth with a target of EV market penetration at nearly 50% in 2030 with nearly 47 million EVs built that year.

Morningstar is bullish on lithium miners despite far lower forecast lithium demand. Either way, the question remains how supply can keep up with demand considering Albemarle projects the need for over 100 new lithium mine projects to reach production to meet surging demand.

Ignore Deal Noise

Albemarle appears to have been hit due to the failed deal to acquire Liontown Resources (OTCPK:LINRF). The acquisition has some financial appeal, but the Australian miner wasn't part of the forecast for the business to grow production by 200% through 2030.

Considering the deal was a $4.3 billion proposed cash transaction for the equity value, investors should be more than happy for Albemarle to walk away from the deal. The company ended Q2 with a cash balance of $1.6 billion and surging interest rates along with lower stock prices makes funding any cash deal unappealing at this time.

Albemarle can now just focus on developing existing projects targeted at producing ~$4.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2023. Besides, the company will already spend up to $2.0 billion in capex this year, so a large cash deal isn't necessarily with the projects already on the plate.

The stock valuation dipped to only $18 billion after the big selloff induced by the fears of BoA. The market value is hardly above 2x the adjusted EBITDA target set for 2027 of ~$7.8 billion while even the BoA analyst don't appear to question the long-term supply struggles as EV production surges in the next few years with current issues like the GM plant transition only delayed, not terminated.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Albemarle is too appealing on the current weakness. Lithium demand will surge the rest of this decade and supply will spend the whole time trying to catch up to the surging appetite for energy storage.

Investors should use the weakness to own Albemarle.