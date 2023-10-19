Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Q3 2023 Beat And Raise: Fundamentals Still Intact, Bond Rout Offers Strong Entry

Oct. 19, 2023 8:55 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)US10Y, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC4 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc.'s Q3 beat and raise has effectively lessened concerns among its income-focused investors' base on the durability of the stock's near 8% dividend yield at current levels.
  • The stock's underperformance this year, despite AT&T's consistently positive progress in driving free cash flow build, is likely the result of broader bond market declines and rising Treasury yields.
  • The combination of AT&T's strong fundamentals and a proven recession-proof business model, alongside macro-driven dividend yield expansion towards 8% presents a compelling entry opportunity for fixed-income investors.
AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

In our previous coverage on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock, we had anticipated strong seasonality tailwinds in consumer wireless performance in Q3, partially due to better-than-expected demand for the premium iPhone 15 Pro (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (2.66K)
Bravo T. Nice pop this morning, up 6.42%.

Long 1000 T @$14.15
d
deadhead213
Today, 9:35 AM
Premium
Comments (5.57K)
$T is turning the corner finally. Within 18 months we’ll be closer towards 25.00. Definitely a long term hold and add
t
trsb77a1
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (91)
Here's hoping the institutions start buying again.
Rank Amature profile picture
Rank Amature
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (791)
AT&T is finally getting on track and its investment in fiber is helping the company increase its FCF. Glad to have continued to DRIP my dividends over the past half decade while waiting for the company to get its act together and lower its debt.
