East 72 - Virtu Financial: From Lust To Loathing

Oct. 19, 2023 9:05 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)CBOE, GME, ICE, IEX, ITG, KCG, MEMX
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.89K Followers

Summary

  • Virtu Financial is the sole listed US-based liquidity provider, operating in commodities, options, and forex markets.
  • The company has faced regulatory scrutiny and legal claims from the SEC, which has impacted investor sentiment.
  • Despite challenges, Virtu has a strong capital management strategy, including dividends and share buybacks, and has the potential for future growth in the market-making industry.

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

In one guise or other, in January 2024, assuming Dynasty Trust is still holding, I will be into my SEVENTH year of having exposure to Virtu Financial

