Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Q3 Earnings Results: 50% CAGR Is Hard To Sustain In The Long Run

Oct. 19, 2023 9:15 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)RACE, TM, TOYOF, MBGAF, MBGYY, STLA, HTZ3 Comments
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s financials show strong liquidity and profitability, but the company is overvalued compared to competitors.
  • The company's outlook for production and revenue growth is optimistic, but there are concerns about the sustainability of this growth.
  • Based on a discounted cash flow model, Tesla's intrinsic value is estimated to be around $182 per share, suggesting it is trading well above its fair value.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) just reported Q3 earnings, so I wanted to look at the company's historic financials and cover a little bit about the company's outlook to see if it is a good

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.05K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
DCF requires a lot of estimates (guesses on your part).

You decided to estimate future car sales, but excluded estimates for FSD, Dojo and Optimus. Are you saying that these are worth $0?

Is that due to your bias or dishonesty?
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (5.44K)
Its impossible to sustain. In the end it will dip down to where it belongs along with all the other car companies. Lower lows
gametv profile picture
gametv
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.43K)
My fair value is about $75 a share, but I see TSLA stock closing some of that gap this morning and only ending down 2-3%.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.