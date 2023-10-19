Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q3 Earnings: Even Worse Than I Expected

Oct. 19, 2023 9:45 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)6 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q3 production and delivery numbers showed a decline compared to the previous quarter, but an increase year-over-year.
  • Total sales for Tesla in Q3 declined quarter-over-quarter, but increased year-over-year.
  • Tesla's gross margin and diluted EPS were lower than expected, impacted by factors such as reduced average selling prices and increased operating expenses.
  • I believe Tesla's multiples should follow margins, and therefore, by the logic of what is happening around us, the stock price should be significantly lower than it is today.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Nathan Howard

I regularly cover Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here on Seeking Alpha, so I couldn't ignore the company's just-released Q3 quarterly numbers.

In my last few articles, I took a negative view because there was a lot of evidence

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.75K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

s
sr1952
Today, 10:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.56K)
Not to mention that Tesla net income was 1.8 billion and half a billion came from credits. Only 1.3 billion came from the actual business. Those credits are gone. Next quarter they will have to make up that hole. 1.3 billion profit on 23.4 billion in sales is a 5.5% profit margin. Things are getting really thin. We are one price cut away from losing money.
R
RonnieM.
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (392)
Maybe if Tesla had a CEO focused on the Company business, it would perform better
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (8.27K)
Buying opportunity!
O
OldEurope
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (610)
@Gordonr

But, are you going to buy?
Will you increase, or decrease your position?
Uriah Heep profile picture
Uriah Heep
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (61)
The new kid in town is now one of the old kids. Fresh out of new ideas, the competition is beginning to encroach on the Peter Pan Man. He cemented Spacex with NASA contracts, Tesla could fleet the government if he learns how to hire managers and let them manage. This should be a good buying opportunity as I don't see any serious damage here.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.71K)
Bravo, Danil!
