I regularly cover Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here on Seeking Alpha, so I couldn't ignore the company's just-released Q3 quarterly numbers.

In my last few articles, I took a negative view because there was a lot of evidence of slowing demand and the negative impact of increasing competition in the automotive market. At the time, I assumed that the company's profit margins should shrink more than Wall Street expected. But the 3rd quarter results showed that even my expectations were too optimistic.

Why?

Historically, Tesla's Q3 production numbers have been quite strong, far outpacing other quarters. Perhaps consumers are more likely to buy new vehicles in the summer months as they prepare for vacations and other summer activities. However, in FY2023, this seasonality was severely disrupted - Q3 production was slightly lower than Q1 and much lower than Q2:

In a relatively brief earnings call, the CFO mentioned that TSLA's operating and financial performance in the third quarter was impacted by planned downtimes for factory upgrades. In 2021 and 2022, TSLA also closed its factories for 2 weeks in July for upgrades (in Shanghai and Fremont, respectively), but this time the upgrades appear to have lasted 1 week longer. In total, Tesla produced ~430,000 vehicles, a 10% decline from the previous quarter but an 18% increase year-over-year.

In terms of vehicle deliveries, Tesla reported ~435,000 total deliveries in the quarter, a 7% decline QoQ but a 27% increase YoY. Model 3/Y deliveries totaled ~419,000 (-6% QoQ and +29% YoY). Model S/X deliveries amounted to ~16,000 (-17% QoQ and -14% YoY).

Tesla's total sales amounted to $23.35 billion, showing a 6% QoQ decline but a 9% YoY increase. This figure was slightly below the Street's estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla's automotive segment revenue was $19.63 billion, down 8% QoQ. The Energy Generation and Storage segment saw revenue of $1.56 billion, marking a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a significant 40% year-over-year increase. Additionally, Service and Other revenue reached $2.17 billion, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a notable 32% growth year-over-year.

The total company gross margin was 17.9%, while the non-GAAP automotive gross margin was 16.3%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66 - way lower than what Wall Street expected:

Tesla reported that these metrics were impacted by factors such as reduced average selling prices, increased operating expenses driven by projects like the Cybertruck and AI research, production-related costs, and negative foreign exchange impacts.

I observed CEO Elon Musk and the CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, placing greater emphasis on discussing the future progress of upcoming projects like the Cybertruck and AI, rather than elaborating on the strategies to restore the core business segment's margins to their previous levels.

TSLA remains on track for Cybertruck initial deliveries later this year, with a delivery event set for 11/30. But the long-awaited Cybertruck will be very difficult to scale and make profitable, according to Elon Musk, which is logical since the once-announced price of $39,000 per vehicle will likely prove to be too low, in my view.

Despite some obvious challenges during the quarter, Tesla maintained its delivery target of ~1.8 million vehicles for FY2023, aligning with market consensus. This is a positive point in the report that will likely keep analysts from making too strong EPS downward revisions. For FY2024, however, I expect the company to at least maintain its current low margins, which ultimately makes even the current unadjusted earnings estimates too optimistic.

The fact is that no one has canceled the pricing war and its associated costs. Moreover, I have a strong feeling that this war is just beginning and Tesla is in for another round of price cuts.

I often read third-party research on the state of the U.S. auto market, and the BofA U.S. Auto team's reports are a real find. Usually in these reports you see Tesla greedily taking a chunk from Detroit, but according to the latest data, we observe a very rare phenomenon - a year-over-year decline in TSLA's market share in September:

In my opinion, Tesla will continue to try to do everything it can to justify its plans to expand production capacity - to do so, it must continue to lower prices so that its market share continues to increase.

At the same time, the October price cuts have not yet impacted actual margins - and Mr. Market expects their turnaround, as we can see from the EPS consensus data.

BofA estimated that Q3 pricing on the Model 3 dropped 14% from the previous year and 1% from Q2, while the Model Y saw a 23.5% decrease YoY and a 1% drop QoQ.

Add to the price cuts the new wage terms Tesla agreed with German workers (also in October), and margins are potentially squeezed even more.

Also, Tesla recently saw a drop in its China-made vehicle sales, with 74,073 units sold in September, marking a 10.9% decrease from the previous year and a 12.0% decline from August. So, I think they can't count on the growth of the Asian market and pricing power there.

In my opinion, Tesla's high valuation, in addition to the growth potential of the firm's financial and operational indicators, has long been dependent for a relatively high margin level that exceeds other auto manufacturers by a healthy margin (excuse the pun). Now we see that TSLA's EBITDA margin has fallen even further, while the market had hoped that it would be maintained - so I expect TSLA's EV/EBITDA multiple to follow this trend as well.

Tesla's EV/EBITDA should correct to at least 28-30x, as it did at the end of 2022 - this multiple contraction would give us a downside of about 8-16% at the current EBITDA forecast of $23.07 billion. Not to mention the downgrades that are likely to follow shortly after the release of (that possibility will lower the consensus figure even further).

The Bottom Line

I may be wrong in my conclusions and Tesla stock may easily overcome all the difficulties I wrote about above and in my earlier bearish articles. Trying to diversify into different industries can help it survive this difficult economic period we are all living in today. In addition, the release of the Cybertruck could provide an additional impetus for growth, and the development of AI technology could give a competitive advantage not only in the long term, but also in the medium term.

Despite these upside risks, I am basing my conclusion on existing and updated data that does not allow me to upgrade the stock this time around. I believe Tesla, Inc. multiples should follow margins, and therefore, by the logic of what is happening around us, the stock price should be significantly lower than it is today.

