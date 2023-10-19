Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

White Falcon Capital - Rover Group: Poised For Success In Any Economic Environment

Oct. 19, 2023 9:45 AM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.89K Followers

Summary

  • Rover is the largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, connecting pet parents with pet care providers across North America and Europe.
  • The company has the potential to achieve over 30% adjusted EBITDA margins and is currently trading at a low valuation.
  • Rover's dominant marketplace position, high gross margins, and low capex intensity make it a highly profitable business with significant growth potential.

Dog sitting concept with happy active dog holding pet leash in mouth ready to go for walk

alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

"In our opinion, the two approaches are joined at the hip: Growth is always a component in the calculation of value."

- Warren Buffett

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.89K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.