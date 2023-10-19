Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Tops 8%: Interest Rate Landslide Continues

Oct. 19, 2023 10:35 AM ETiShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)DHI, LEN, LEN.B, PHM, RDFN, TOL
Summary

  • 10-year Treasury and 30-year fixed mortgage rates hit fresh post-2008 highs. 30-year fixed hit 8% yesterday and jumbo mortgages hit 8.06%.
  • Rising interest rates have led to a precipitous decline in buyer purchasing power and difficulty in qualifying new buyers.
  • Homebuilders are value traps, with ~1.67 million homes under construction in the U.S. as interest rates continue to increase and the working-age population declines.

Aerial View of Illuminated Homes in Santa Clarita

halbergman

The ongoing interest rate avalanche continued this week, with both the 10-year Treasury and the 30-year fixed mortgage hitting fresh post-2008 highs. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit 8% yesterday, with jumbo mortgages clocking in at 8.06%. On a $500,000 mortgage, buyer payments

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

