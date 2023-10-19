Michael M. Santiago

Q3 challenges may offer GS shares at TBV

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) recently released its Q3 2023 earnings report (“ER”). The key takeaways from ER are twofold, in my view. First and foremost, I see the bank operating in an overall challenging market environment, as reflected in the declines of both top line and bottom line compared to a year ago. Total revenues dialed in at $11.82B, beating consensus estimates by a small margin of $690M. However, on a year-over-year basis, this topline number translated to a 1.3% decline. Its Q3 GAAP EPS dialed in at $5.47 and missed consensus estimates by $0.06. Although this bottom-line number is a far cry from a year ago. In Q3 2022, it earned an EPS of $8.25 per share on a GAAP basis.

Second, I see many of the challenges that GS faced in Q3 to persist a bit longer. Management remains optimistic. For example, its CEO David Solomon commented that:

We continue to make significant progress executing our strategic priorities and we’re confident that the work we’re doing now provides us a much stronger platform for 2024. I also expect a continued recovery in both capital markets and strategic activity if conditions remain conducive. As the leader in M&A advisory and equity underwriting, a resurgence in activity will undoubtedly be a tailwind for Goldman Sachs.

I agree with management in the sense that the current challenges (more on this in the final section) are ultimately temporary. However, I'm less optimistic about the timeframe. Both the U.S. and the global economy are facing a number of headwinds, including rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing regional wars (e.g., the Russian/Ukraine war and also now the Israel/Hamas war/conflict). Such uncertainties are likely to weigh on investment banking and trading activity, which are two of GS’ core businesses. These headwinds could persist longer than expected.

Although, as just mentioned, these challenges are ultimately temporary. And as Solomon commented, as the leader in M&A advisory and equity underwriting, GS is best positioned to benefit when these headwinds fade. At the same time, these contemporary challenges have caused a sizable correction in the stock prices and may well offer its shares to patient investors at tangible book value (“TBV”) as detailed next.

Buying good banks at TBV

Buying good banks such as GS at (or near) their tangible book value (“TBV”) is a no-brainer for us. It's a deal where we are only paying for the hard assets (those that can be easily valued and liquidated) and getting everything else for free - such as its future earnings, brand name, customer relationships, et al.

As seen in the next chart below, the TBV for GS was reported to be at about $97.6B in the three months ended on Sept. 30, 2023. With its current share count, this translates into a TBV of $283 per share. To provide a reference point, its BV currently hovers around $313. The differences are due to the intangibles such as goodwill and intellectual properties.

Its stock prices are about $302 per share as of this writing, so it's already below the BV and only about 7% above its TBV. Historically, the price volatility of GS has been relatively high, as detailed in my earlier article. As you can see from the top panel of the next chart below, its one-year beta is about 1.4.

Based on such historical volatility, I expect good odds for entry opportunities in the next few months near or even below the current TBV. As you can see from the bottom panel of the next chart, a P/TBV ratio near 1 is an attractive evaluation. More specifically, the stock has been trading at an average price/TBV ratio of 1.23x in the past few years and the peak value has been ~1.6x. A price/TBV ratio of 1x would be about 23% discounted from the average and is near the lowest level in multi-years.

Risks and final thoughts

Finally, there are a few risks, both in terms of my above analysis and also in terms of its business fundamentals. Investors need to bear in mind that the TBV of the bank is a moving target itself. For example, GS’ TBV of $283 per share mentioned above WAS its TBV as of the ER. This number changes with market conditions, and investors should perform their best estimates and adjust correspondingly.

In terms of business fundamentals, its CEO comments mentioned a stronger platform for 2024. In my view, the platform is much needed to fend off the competition from fintech and also evolve its technology. GS is facing increasing competition from fintech companies, which are offering innovative new financial products and services. These companies are often nimbler and more customer-centric than banking giants like GS, and they represent a significant threat to GS business in the long term, the way I see it. To stay competitive, GS also needs to develop and evolve new trading platforms, risk management systems, and customer-facing applications. Investing in such a platform and technology can be expensive and will require continued capex well beyond 2024, in my view.

All told, my overall conclusion is that I'm seeing more positives than negatives. It's true that its third quarter 2023 earnings results were mixed and reflected many operation challenges, ranging from macroeconomic uncertainties to geopolitical risks. These challenges muted the YoY growth for both the company’s top line and bottom line. However, I see these current challenges to be ultimately temporary. In the meantime, these challenges could compress its valuation to be near or close to TBV, serving as an excellent entry point for long-term patient investors.