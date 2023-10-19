Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Barking Up The Wrong Tree

Oct. 19, 2023 11:54 AM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)
TripleGate profile picture
TripleGate
680 Followers

Summary

  • XDEMVY launch unlikely to succeed.
  • Unlikely that Demodex-caused blepheritis is a common condition.
  • Highly likely that Tarsus will never break even.

Hand sign

Eva-Katalin/E+ via Getty Images

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) has made an impressive effort to transform a nasty dog flea and tick medicine into a shiny ophthalmology drug for a condition that - in my opinion - doesn't exist. Wall Street has bought into the

This article was written by

TripleGate profile picture
TripleGate
680 Followers
I am a hedge fund manager focused on healthcare stocks.I started my career almost 20 years ago as an investment banker. After a stint in private equity, I ended up working as an analyst at a prominent hedge fund. I am known in the industry for creative and in-depth due diligence.  When I left to start my own fund, I had the privilege of receiving part of my start-up capital from one of the legends of the hedge fund industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TARS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.