Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Stock: Investable Again Post Q3 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 19, 2023 12:03 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.38K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. stock rises after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, with revenues increasing 1% YoY and earnings growing 8% YoY.
  • The company also boosted free cash flow guidance for FY 2023 by $500 million to $16.5 billion.
  • AT&T's improved outlook suggests a potential turnaround in the face of industry challenges, including slowing mobile customer demand and intense competition.
  • In light of the stronger-than-expected Q3 results, I adjusted my valuation framework for AT&T, now calculating a $17.9 per share implied target price.
  • While AT&T fundamentals continue to be pressured by headwinds, I think AT&T stock may finally be "investable" again; and accordingly, I update my recommendation to "Hold."

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, beating consensus on both the top line and earnings. During the September quarter, AT&T's revenues increased 1% year-over-year, while earnings grew 8% year-over-year. Moreover, AT&T also

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.38K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.