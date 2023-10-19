Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGRO: This Fund Is Not Well-Positioned Right Now

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • The iShare Core Dividend Growth ETF is poorly positioned in the current economic environment for multiple reasons.
  • Inflation rates are likely to continue to rise, the current rate cycle we are in is likely to stay for some time.
  • This article highlights the complex economic landscape and the additional complications caused by recent events.
High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Investment strategies have to change for the times. While long-term goals will remain the same, individuals will still have to adjust the equities and investments they target as the market environment changes, which equity and funds are best positioned for individuals' specific objectives.

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.77K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.