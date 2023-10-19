Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avoid Bank of America As Securities Losses Balloon To $131.6 Billion

Oct. 19, 2023 12:20 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)C
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.38K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America reported solid headline Q3 2023 earnings, beating analyst expectations on both topline and earnings.
  • However, the bank's paper losses on its investment securities portfolio have ballooned, raising doubts about its ability to create shareholder value.
  • Incremental QoQ paper losses equal to about $22 billion more than offset quarterly net-income of $7.8 billion.
  • Although this paper loss is not expected to trigger solvency or liquidity concerns, it will certainly impact the bank's profitability.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Drew Angerer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported earnings for Q3 2023 with strong headline numbers, as the bank topped analyst consensus expectations on both topline and earnings. Personally, however, I see little reason to celebrate, as the bank's enormous paper losses on the

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.38K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

K
KMMST66
Today, 12:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (285)
I look at BAC differently. The earnings are good (PE way less than 10x) even with the earnings drag of the low yielding securities portfolio. They may be under-earning now.....but I see the HTM portfolio as a tailwind of future earnings as billions roll off every quarter and get re-invested at higher rates.
C
ChristianR
Today, 12:33 PM
Premium
Comments (356)
This is the same type of “analysis” that had people miss buying BAC at $3, $6, $9 etc after the financial crisis. Appreciate the time writing it, but it would’ve been prescient in December 2022, now, not so much. 😀
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.