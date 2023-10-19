Spencer Platt

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been offering a prolonged buying opportunity even as it has proven to be a beneficiary of the higher interest rate environment. The company is seeing some stabilization in transaction revenues though monthly active users have continued their sequential slide. HOOD has over $6 billion in corporate cash and investments, making up a significant majority of its market cap. More importantly, the net cash balance sheet is earning substantial interest income, helping to offset the sustained weakness in its core businesses. That may buy the company enough time to turn things around - meanwhile the company’s acquisition of X1 card may help the company further increase its disruptive potential. The valuation remains undemanding here for investors willing to wait around for a sustained recovery.

HOOD Stock Price

With HOOD being a poster child of the tech bubble, it is interesting to see the stock up “only” around 50% from the lows. Perhaps the reason for that the company’s large cash hoard offered some support, though I note that the stock remains a shell of its all time highs.

Data by YCharts

I last covered HOOD in July where I rated the stock a buy on account of the 60% net cash position and ongoing turnaround. The stock is down 20% since then as MAUs are going the wrong direction again though the company continues to benefit from the higher interest rate environment and expects to generate even more cash moving forward.

HOOD Stock Key Metrics

After finally showing sequential growth in MAUs in the first quarter, HOOD once again saw a decline, giving up all of its first quarter gains. That said, it should be noted that MAUs simply refers to users who made a transaction in the quarter which at this point might have less relevance on the overall fundamentals given the higher interest rate environment.

2023 Q2 Presentation

HOOD managed to show yet another strong quarter of net deposit growth.

2023 Q2 Presentation

HOOD grew average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) to $84, up 9% sequentially. While HOOD is still looking for a bottom in the decline of MAUs, ARPU has shown sequential growth for 5 straight quarters.

2023 Q2 Presentation

We can see below that all of the strength can essentially be credited to the higher interest rate environment, as higher interest revenues have been able to more than offset the declining transaction-based revenues. I should note that transaction-based revenues, while still declining, appear to have more or less stabilized after falling off a cliff in 2022.

2023 Q2 Presentation

HOOD has then been able to translate the improving top-line performance down to the bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA rising to $151 million in the quarter. I note that adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for free cash flow due to HOOD having a net cash balance sheet position and minimal capital expenditure requirements (though it does include share-based compensation).

2023 Q2 Presentation

HOOD was even able to achieve $25 million in GAAP net income in the quarter, an incredible achievement that the company generated a $1.3 billion GAAP net loss just 7 quarters ago. As with many other tech names, HOOD is showing Wall Street that they can switch on profitability at will, in spite of the tough macro environment.

2023 Q2 Presentation

HOOD ended the quarter with $6.3 billion in net cash and investments. I note that the company’s acquisition of credit card startup X1 was for $95 million in cash.

2023 Q2 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that two of its newest products in stock lending and instant withdrawals have seen accelerating growth, as each saw revenues grow by 20% QoQ. The combined annualized revenue of these two products is just over $90 million. HOOD may be largely known for fumbling on execution during the meme stock craze, but it bears remembering that this is one of the more aggressive financial firms in terms of innovation. Management also noted that they have been very competitive on customer acquisition, leading with a 4.9% yield on cash and offering a 3% IRA match. I continue to expect the company to eventually reach a bottom in the decline of MAUs and return to growth.

Management noted that their X1 acquisition is a “strategic opportunity to both help customers and diversify our business.” The X1 platform was quoted as having around 80,000 card holders of a “no fee, stainless steel credit card with attractive rewards on each purchase.” As an avid fan of credit cards myself, I view this acquisition as potentially being the very thing the company has been searching for to lead the turnaround.

X1 card

The X1 card currently earns between 2% and 3% on every purchase, making it one of the more competitive product offerings in the market. I view that as being a small price to pay for the potential inflow of new assets from happy card customers.

Management noted that between dividends and share repurchases, they are more inclined to use share repurchases as a lever to return cash to shareholders. Management appeared to be more open to share repurchases in general than as in prior quarters - this was no doubt driven by the company’s string of improvements in profitability. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the company purchased the 55 million shares acquired by Emergent Fidelity Technologies (the bankrupt company of Sam Bankman-Fried) for $605.7 million.

As can be expected, management noted that they too are an AI company as they expect AI to both “improve all aspects of the Robinhood experience for our customers and create efficiencies in how we offer our products and run our business.” HOOD’s prior meme stock days may make some investors groan at such commentary, but financial services is arguably a perfect application for generative AI, and this is a company with a strong history of innovation.

Management refrained from officially giving long term margin guidance - reasonable given that the company has only been generating cash flow for several quarters. That said, management did state that they “don't see any reason why we can't deliver the kinds of margins that you see in other financial services companies.” That implies long term net margins in the 25% to 30% range - something I find achievable for this online-only company.

Is HOOD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The struggling stock price may offer a negative picture, but I am still of the view that HOOD is an underappreciated innovator in financial services, as the company has arguably driven much of the innovation in the sector over the past several years.

2023 Q2 Presentation

As the company continues adding new products to its lineup (including credit cards through its X1 acquisition), I see it becoming more and more competitive with traditional financial services firms. Yet as of recent prices, HOOD was trading at just under 5x sales. I note that this is before accounting for net cash making up around 70% of the market cap.

Seeking Alpha

Assuming between 10% and 20% forward revenue growth, 30% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see HOOD trading at somewhere between 4.5x and 9x sales. Even at the low end of that range, the stock is looking attractive given the large net cash position.

What are the key risks? Given that the net cash balance sheet is such an important part of this thesis, it is possible that management squanders that cash on dilutive acquisitions. Given HOOD’s reliance on net interest income to drive profitability, the company may underperform if interest rates were to plunge, especially if the stock is not rewarded with a higher valuation multiple to offset that. It is possible that the company is unable to execute on its turnaround efforts and continues to bleed MAUs indefinitely. I find this unlikely given the company’s aggressive innovation roadmap, but it’s possible that the regional banking scare earlier this year has scared investors into sticking with more respected financial firms. Finally, it is possible that my assumed growth rates prove too optimistic - perhaps net interest revenues are unable to grow in-line with an eventual recovery in MAUs growth.

Given the GAAP profitability, large net cash position, and reasonable stock valuation, I reiterate my buy rating.