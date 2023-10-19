Wall Street Lunch: AT&T Dominates Q3 Results

Justin Sullivan

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The stock of the telecom giant are still at a good entry point. (1:10) Labor market still looks strong. (2:58) Cathie Wood's ARK says the bond market could be making a major mistake. (3:53)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far

AT&T (T) rose after it boosted its free cash flow guidance for the full year amid stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

The stock is up more than 5%.

The telecom giant now expects free cash flow to be about $16.5 billion for the full year, up from a previous estimate of $16 billion or more. In addition, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA to grow at least 4%, up from a prior guidance of 3% or more.

AT&T said it earned an adjusted 64 cents per share as revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $30.4 billion. Included in that was a 3.7% rise in mobility services revenue to $15.9 billion, which led to the company's best ever mobility operating income.

The company generated free cash of $5.2 billion during the quarter, up $1.3 billion compared to a year ago. AT&T has generated $2.4 billion more in free cash flow than it did in 2022.

Seeking Alpha contributor Livy Investment Research says the “latest earnings results lessen concerns that industry competition and broader macroeconomic challenges could disrupt the company's full-year free cash flow outlook.”

They add that “alongside its relatively recession-proof business model in the connectivity-first era, the current macro-driven valuation set-up on AT&T stock represents a compelling entry opportunity to take part in both an attractive fixed income return as well as longer-term upside potential.”

Also for income investors, Philip Morris International (PM) posted a mixed Q3 earnings report. EPS was ahead of expectations, but revenue trailed the consensus slightly.

Revenue was up 13.8% during the quarter to $9.14 billion. Total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was up 2.2% to 193.6 billion.

Net revenues increased by 9.3% on an organic basis, driven by total cigarette and HTU shipment volume growth of 2.2% (reflecting growth of 18.0% for HTUs and a decline of 0.5% for cigarettes), the favorable product mix impact of smoke-free products, and combustible tobacco pricing of 9%.

In today’s trading

Equities are in a tug-of-war, with big post-earnings moves in major stocks calling the tune. The S&P 500 (SP500) is off slightly, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) up a bit.

Treasury yields also continue to gain. The 10-year (US10Y) keeps pushing through cycle highs to around 4.95. It’s up nearly half a percentage point since the start of the month.

Solid economic data has helped propel rates up, and the labor market showed strength again today. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly dipped below 200,000 for the week.

Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson says, “The upshot is that a surge in firing activity remains nowhere in sight, meaning that a meaningful drop in hiring will be required if the rate of payroll growth is to shift decisively downwards.”

Soiete Generale F/X strategist Kit Juckers noted today that services inflation is still sticky thanks to a tight labor market.

He says, “That suggests that we may see a plateau for inflation until the labor market eases.”

Questions to be asked: “Are rates high enough to do that (with the usual lags)? Or will they need to be even higher? And can the labor market be loosened up without the economy landing with a bump?”

One good data point for doves today, the September Philly Fed measure of manufacturing rose less than expected and remains in contraction territory.

In other news of note

Here’s an economic riddle. When is a soft landing not a soft landing?

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says the U.S. will see a "somewhat harder than soft" landing following the recent cycle of interest rate hikes.

In its quarterly report, Ark says: “While the Fed is determined to squelch inflation by increasing interest rates, the bond market has been signaling that it could be making a major mistake.”.

ARK highlighted that from March 2021 through July 2023, the yield curve flattened by 267 basis points, inverting from +159 to -108 basis points. This move represents the worst inversion since the early 1980s. That’s when the Fed was battling double-digit inflation (and I was battling Donkey Kong).

But they note the recent bear steepening of the curve, where yields rise more on the long end due to selling. With the 2s10 inversion now at -30. This dynamic suggests that both real growth and inflation could surprise on the low side of expectations.

They say “the Fed is making decisions based on lagging indicators—employment and headline inflation—and ignoring leading indicators that are telegraphing recession and/or price deflation."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Something for those with a larger risk appetite. Goldman Sachs is out with a list of tactical trades for earnings season using options.

John Marshall, head of derivates strategy, says, "Option implied earnings day moves are elevated, suggesting investors are nervous regarding upcoming earnings reports."

"This nervousness increases the potential for relief rallies for stocks on their earnings days. High implied moves today contrast with multi-year low implied moves ahead of last quarter."

They recommend buying calls as their model suggests “an elevated probability of upside asymmetry that is not adequately priced by the options market."

Among the stocks with opportunities for call buying ahead of earnings are Humana (HUM), FedEx (FDX), Lyft (LYFT), First Solar (FSLR), and Nvidia (NVDA).