FLC: Higher Rates Continue To Pressure Preferreds But Discount Offers Potential

Summary

  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has continued to face significant pressure from rising rates.
  • FLC's share price has also been significantly impacted due to the fund's discount widening dramatically.
  • Despite facing rate pressures, FLC presents a potential opportunity for long-term investors, particularly if one believes we are at or near peak rates.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

To say that my prior coverage of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) fund was incredibly poor timing would be an understatement.

Comments (4)

S
Sane Man
Today, 1:53 PM
Premium
Comments (1.17K)
Thanks Nick! I own FFC -PTA-RNP for my CEF preferred exposure. I know FFC doesn’t hedge like PTA and has cut the payout 3 or 4 times to protect the NAV, but do you think if rates go lower it will outperform PTA to the upside since it has underperformed so much on the downside?
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 2:04 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.89K)
@Sane Man I own DFP and PTA for preferred-focused funds. It will really depend on when rates go lower. Eventually, PTA's interest rate swaps will start to mature. They had some fall off earlier this year, then the end of next year, and then some more at the end of 2025 and 2026. Then they can close them out early, too. So, there are a lot of moving parts to consider with that, but all else being equal, if hedges are still in place, then yes, it should be expected to see Flaherty & Crumrine funds perform better.
s
skibum13
Today, 1:36 PM
Investing Group
Comments (51)
I own for years, it has been a poor performer. What do you think of PDT? Thanks
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:50 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.89K)
@skibum13 I swapped my HTD for PDT recently when PDT dropped due to cutting their distribution. Now, it looks like both are trading right around the same level.
