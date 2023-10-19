Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moody's: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Oct. 19, 2023 12:44 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)SPGI
Blue Chip Portfolios
Summary

  • Moody's Corporation is a wonderful business trading at a fair price and remains a large Warren Buffett holding.
  • MCO is currently trading at a relatively high valuation relative to the S&P 500 and its own history.
  • China represents a unique and often underappreciated long-term opportunity for MCO via its 30% ownership stake in China's leading ratings agency CCXI.
  • I am initiating MCO with a buy rating and would consider upgrading to a strong buy in the event that the stock declines significantly from current levels.

Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all-time, has famously said:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is a wonderful company

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Comments

