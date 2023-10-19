Economic Success - Income Inequality Continues To Grow

courtneyk

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released data relating to the jump in U.S. wealth in the period between 2019 and 2022.

The story in the data.

As Jeanna Smialek and Ben Casselman write in the New York Times,

"Income climbed across all groups between 2019 and 2022, though gains were the biggest toward the top--meaning that income inequality widened."

The reason?

"Because the rich hold such a large share of financial assets in America, wealth gaps tend to grow in absolute terms when stocks, bonds, and houses are climbing in price."

"True to that, wealth climbed much more in dollar terms for rich families."

And, what was going on during this time in terms of economic policy?

This was a period of quantitative easing on the part of the Federal Reserve system.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This was the fourth round of "quantitative easing" on the part of the Fed.

Quantitative easing was created by and originally initiated by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Quantitative easing takes place when the Federal Reserve constantly adds securities to its securities portfolio over an extended period of time.

One can see from the chart presented above that this fourth round of quantitative easing began early in 2020 and carried on into early 2022, a period of more than 24 months.

Mr. Bernanke was the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2006 to 2014.

Mr. Bernanke generated the "new" policy tool of the Federal Reserve in order to combat the Great Recession (2007-2009) and to generate steady economic growth in the following period of economic expansion.

Mr. Bernanke's idea was for the Federal Reserve to purchase government securities in sufficient quantity and with sufficient regularity so that investors would use the funds created by the purchases to buy bonds, stocks, and other assets, thereby generating a "wealth" effect that would spur on consumer spending...and economic growth.

Mr. Bernanke led the Federal Reserve through three rounds of quantitative easing during his time at the Fed.

The results were very satisfying to Mr. Bernanke...and many others...as the economy produced the longest period of economic recovery in the post-World War II period.

And, bond prices rose, stock prices rose and housing prices rose...along with other asset prices.

Note: Consumer price inflation remained very low for the full period of the economic expansion. The compound rate of consumer price inflation was 2.3 percent for the entire period of economic growth.

However, asset prices rose and rose and rose during this time period, and, as I have written about many times, wealth inequality grew and grew and grew as a result of the asset price inflation.

Well, this, apparently, is what happened during the period of quantitative easing under the Federal Reserve leadership of Jerome Powell.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

Note that quantitative easing did not begin with the start date of this chart. Furthermore, the quantitative easing was stopped many months before this chart ended.

The historical high for the S&P 500 Stock Index came on January 3, 2022, about two months before the Fed began its efforts of quantitative tightening.

The point is, however, that the S&P 500 Stock Index rose right along with the Fed's efforts of quantitative easing.

Thus, one part of the rise in asset prices that propelled the rise in wealth during the 2019-2022 period.

Here is a picture of what happened to housing prices during this time period.

National House Prices (Federal Reserve)

Again, during the period of quantitative easing, we see a steady increase in housing prices.

And, this picture can be duplicated many times for other assets that also experienced steady and extended periods of price increase during the 2019-2022 period.

This has been the basic macroeconomic story for the United States for a long time. But, we focus on the current time.

Quantitative easing has apparently achieved what its supporters set out to achieve...a steadily growing economy.

Perhaps the economy has not grown as rapidly as some would like...a compound growth rate of 2.2 percent seems to be very modest.

But, the economy has grown, unemployment has remained very, very low, and consumer price inflation...for the most part...has been kept under control.

The only real "blip" in consumer price inflation came toward the last part of the period we are now reviewing. There are many stories about this, some of which I have written about. But, we shall not get into that here.

For the most part, consumer price inflation was kept under control during this time.

So, all-in-all, the overall economic results for the economy as a whole have been very good.

As Smialek and Casselman write,

"While the data in the report (mentioned above) are slightly dated, they underscore what a strong position American families were in as they exited the pandemic. Solid net worth and growing incomes have helped people to continue spending into 2023, which has helped to keep the economy growing at a solid pace even when the Fed has been lifting interest rates to cool it down."

The question then becomes one about how much further these results will carry over into the future. Will the results be sufficiently strong so that the U.S. economy will avoid a recession, or will, at least, experience a "soft" landing?

We must still wait for this answer.

There is one other question that also needs to be answered over time.

Are economic policies that generate growing income/wealth inequality for the economy good for the economy over an extended period of time?

The United States has never experienced an increase in income/wealth inequality such as it has had since the mid-1960s.

But, the economy has grown, unemployment has dropped, and consumer price inflation, for much of the time, has been relatively under control.