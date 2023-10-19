Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sibanye Stillwater: Weakness Ahead Offers Opportunity

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited released its H2 2022 results, reporting profits of $344 million and revenue of $3,878 million.
  • On October 4, 2023, CEO Neal John Froneman said that it is unlikely that the group will pay a final dividend in 2023.
  • I recommend buying Sibanye Stillwater shares between $5.50 and $5.00 with potential lower support at $4.80.

palladium, a transition metal, used in the production of military aerospace equipment and in the manufacture of catalysts, palladium stones, Metal used in industry. local focus

RHJ

Introduction

Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) released its six-month earnings results ending June 30, 2023, on August 29, 2023. It is time to update my prior article and discuss the most recent developments.

Note: This article updates

Unfortunately, my marketplace will be closed at the end of this month.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.54K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBSW, IMPUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term SBSW frequently and own a long-term position as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
gregory44300
Today, 1:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (346)
Hi Fun,
Thanks for your write up.
I have followed this issue for some time.
Lots of potential in SBSW. PRICE SAYS LOTS OF RISK. But, risk may decline on gold price increase? I’m thinking/hoping so.
So, I bot a tiny starter.

Cheers!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.