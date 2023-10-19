Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citizens: A Buy Despite An Interest Rate Misstep

Oct. 19, 2023 1:19 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)1 Comment
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Citizens Financial Group have performed poorly over the past year, losing about one-third of their value.
  • The company reported messy Q3 results, with earnings down 32% from last year due to rising funding costs and lower noninterest bearing deposits.
  • Despite the challenges, the valuation of the stock suggests that investors are being paid to wait for a recovery.

Citizens bank sign on the building in Pittsburgh PA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about one-third of their value. Regional banks as a sector have done badly ever since the Q1 banking crisis spurred by the failure of

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.83K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

33143342
Today, 1:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (31)
Thank you for a very detailed report. Couldn't agree more!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.