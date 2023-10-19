Scott Eisen/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) operates in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industry. They provide online platforms for sports betting, casino games, and fantasy sports contests, along with betting related services like software.

DraftKings is about to report its Q3 earnings on Thursday, 2 November, two weeks from now.

This is my bull case in a nutshell. If DraftKings' Average Monthly Unique Payers (''MUPs'') reaches 2.2 million or more, this will categorically destroy DraftKings' bear thesis.

There's a lot to be compelled about DraftKings but I believe that's what it boils down to.

DraftKings' Near-Term Prospects

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company, offering a diverse range of online betting and gaming products, including Sportsbook, iGaming, and daily fantasy sports (''DFS''), alongside DraftKings Marketplace, and more.

Notably, they specialize in developing sports betting and casino gaming software for both online and retail operations. Their primary focus lies in creating an engaging environment for users. With strategic investments in product innovation, technology, marketing, and user experience, DraftKings has cultivated a large user base.

Looking further ahead, they aim to expand their offerings into new jurisdictions, with the goal of securing a large market share in the real-money gaming market.

In its upcoming earnings call, we should expect to hear an update on DraftKings' customer engagement initiatives to further solidify its position in the competitive online sports betting and gaming industry. Accordingly, now we get to the crux of the argument.

The bull case argues that DraftKings has been consistently focused on enhancing its user experience, particularly by introducing innovative features such as in-house same game parlays and live betting options across major sports leagues.

Going on to highlight its efforts to differentiate its iGaming products, incorporating live dealer and jackpot offerings, thereby reflecting DraftKings' commitment to staying at the forefront of the online gaming experience.

Essentially, how DraftKings is leveraging its strong product differentiation to achieve significant market share gains. While the bear case makes the argument that none of this matters. Why?

The Bear Case: A CAC Problem

DraftKings' challenge is its customer retention. That they spend too much on customer acquisition costs often stated more simply as CAC.

DraftKings will struggle to foster long-term customer loyalty, given the highly competitive nature of the online betting industry. Despite substantial investments in marketing and promotions to acquire customers, the lack of sustainable engagement and loyalty among users means that customers are always looking for a superior bet at a better price.

Suppose customers do not remain loyal to the DraftKings platform and therefore easily switch to competitors. In that case, this means that DraftKings will find itself on a hamster wheel always chasing unprofitable revenues.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Impressive, Undoubtably

DKNG revenue growth rates

As alluded to already, DraftKings faces several challenges, including the need to ensure customer loyalty amidst increasing competition in the online sports betting and gaming market.

And then, to complicate matters further, there's a dynamic regulatory landscape as well as evolving requirements in the different jurisdictions.

However, I believe that what would truly crush the bear case won't be how much its revenue growth rates are when DraftKings reports its Q3 quarterly earnings.

Rather, the focus will be on can DraftKings' Average Monthly Unique Payers (''MUPs'') continue to increase? More specifically, if it can reach 2.2 million MUPs, this would show that despite DraftKings' steadfast focus on optimizing its cost structure, it would not only be retaining its user base, but also, growing it from the 2.1 million reported in Q2.

Profitability Matters Too, 2024 to be EBITDA Positive

DraftKings operates debt-free, with very roughly $1.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet.

And if DraftKings reaffirms its guidance that Q3 will mark its last quarter as an unprofitable business and starting Q4 2023 and beyond, DraftKings will be EBITDA positive, this will only work to further strengthen the bull case for DraftKings.

The Bottom Line

DraftKings is a key player in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industry. As the company continues to expand its user base, my focus is on its customer engagement and retention strategies. Despite challenges in customer acquisition costs and industry competition, DraftKings' bullish stance is underscored by its push to increase its Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) to 2.2 million or more.

With a debt-free balance sheet and a healthy cash balance, DraftKings aims to transition to EBITDA-positive territory starting in Q4 2023, enhancing its potential for sustained growth.

In sum, I am optimistic that DraftKings' relentless efforts to bolster customer engagement will pay off, reaffirming its strong market position and long-term profitability.