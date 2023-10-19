Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 12:22 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.8K Followers

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 19, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Bushnell - VP, IR, and Financial Communications

Emmanuel Babeau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivien Azer - TD Cowen

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Smith - Stifel

Owen Bennett - Jefferies

Andrei Condrea - UBS

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Philip Morris International Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about 1 hour, including remarks by Philip Morris International Management and the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Media representatives on the call will also be invited to ask questions at the conclusion of questions from the investment community.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. James Bushnell, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

James Bushnell

Welcome. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our 2023 third quarter results. The press release is available on our website at pmi.com. A glossary of terms, including the definition for smoke-free products, as well as adjustments, other calculations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this presentation, and additional net revenue data are available in Exhibit 99.2 to the company's form 8-K dated October 19, 2023, and on our investor relations website.

Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. I direct your attention to the forward-looking and cautionary statements disclosure in today's presentation and press release for a review of the various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Emmanuel Babeau, our Chief Financial Officer. Over

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.