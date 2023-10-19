VioletaStoimenova

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has transformed into a dynamic online-only bank with $153B in deposits and 3MM customers. I've covered the company extensively over the years and have been fortunate to take advantage of the opportunities to buy and sell at valuations we thought were attractive. I like ALLY as it is predominantly a secured lender, but can generate loans at quite high rates, funded mostly by deposits, with other funding sources such as securitization as an option. Previous auto lenders that struggled dealt with liquidity freezing up as they lacked that high quality deposit base, but ALLY is unique in that it is autofocused but has added other banking capabilities. I believe ALLY can compound value for many years ahead, and the stock is far too cheap relative to intrinsic value.

Bears have predicted the demise of ALLY many times. Usually, the bogeyman is used car prices declining, as though the company doesn't fully expect substantial depreciation on the used cars it finances. The reality is that auto loans are not something anyone wants to default on, particularly when it is one's mode of transportation to work, recreation, take kids to school, etc. I also like that when times get tough, many of the competitors pull back, allowing ALLY as the market leader a great opportunity to be selective and maximize the best risk-adjusted returns. Look, it's a nasty time to be an investor in banks. Virtually none of them are performing well, but the bare narrative and the fundamentals are as disconnected as I've ever seen. Maybe I'm a glutton for punishment, but buying obvious value when it presents itself has served me well, and in an expensive market, I think ALLY is a great long-term opportunity.

The auto and insurance teams serve more than 22,000 dealers throughout the country, offering them a complete assortment of products and services, which are essential to the successful operation of their businesses. ALLY's outgoing CEO Jeffrey Brown and his team have finally gotten serious about addressing costs going into 2024, which should be viewed very favorably by investors. The company sees a path for less than 1% controllable expense growth and roughly 2% on a total basis, which includes things like FDIC fees, insurance commissions etc. ALLY expects 2023 expenses of a little over $4.9B and right around $5B for 2024, which is a big decline in the growth rate. Keep in mind that ALLY has been in a growth mode, adding products and services, so this should really help improve margins.

On October 18th, ALLY reported a solid quarter in a difficult environment with big swings in interest rates, and normalization in credit. The company posted adjusted EPS of $.83 and a core ROTCE of 13%, off $2B in revenues. The company took a $30MM restructuring charge in the quarter associated with a workforce reduction, which should drive $80MM in annualized savings into 2024. The company realized a tax benefit in the quarter of $94MM, or $.31 per share, which are excluded from adjusted EPS and core ROTCE, but included in GAAP. Net financing revenue of $1.5B was down YoY, as increased funding costs hurt margins. ALLY has answered with raising rates, but since the whole deposit base adjusts upwards together, while the asset side is more gradual, NIM is pressured, but over time the company is set up with NIM expansion as a greater percentage of the portfolio reprices. NIM was down 15 bps to 3.26% QoQ. Total average loans and leases were up $8B YoY, led by growth in retail and commercial auto. Earning asset yield rose by 15 bps to 7.14%, which is up 150 bps YoY. ALLY has over $50B in floating rate exposure across its loan and hedging portfolios, which protects it to some degree from higher rates.

Adjusted other revenue of $491MM reflects positive trends in insurance revenues and smart auction. Provision expense was $508MM in the quarter, in line with expectations. The non-interest expense of $1.2B reflects higher costs related to application volume and repo costs. ALLY generated record application volume of 3.7MM, resulting in $10.6B in originations at extremely attractive risk-adjusted returns. Many competitors have pulled back from auto finance, opening a huge opportunity for the remaining constituents, especially ALLY. Originated yields for the quarter were 10.7%, with 40% of that volume coming from the highest credit quality tier, as the company sees the best risk-adjusted returns in that segment currently. I really like this dynamic approach that ALLY is taking instead of focusing on only one box. Retail net charge offs in the quarter were 185 basis points, which was in line with guidance and up both sequentially and YOY off seasonality and normalization. The company expects NCOs for the full year of 1.8%. Consolidated net charge offs were 131 bps. Delinquencies are declining in terms of YoY change, and flow rates to loss rates remain resilient. Severity levels were higher early in Q3 as used car prices had declined, but they were better in September as values strengthened. The automotive strike is likely to help used prices, but hurt dealer inventory levels, so it should be a neutral event for ALLY. Used represented 66% of originations in the quarter.

ALLY Q3 Investor Presentation

ALLY ended the quarter with a flat credit reserve balance of $3.8B, which is $1.2B higher than CECL day one. The macro assumptions are that unemployment will reach 4.3% next year and then mean revert towards 6%. The remaining weighted average life of the retail auto portfolio is under two years, so the portfolio refreshes quickly. Other companies don't get to decision 13.5MM applications or $400B in potential loans. ALLY can really be selective and push price in the best spots. Assuming stable originated yields, the portfolio yield would climb to 9.5% in 2024 and 10% in 2025, and once again, the focus is on super prime. If rates do start dropping, which would impact deposits before assets, NIM should expand quite substantially.

ALLY Q3 Investor Presentation

ALLY Bank increased total deposits by $7.1B YoY to $153B, adding 95,000 customers in the quarter, resulting in a record YTD add of 307,000. Importantly, 92% of balances are FDIC insured and the customer retention rates is an outstanding 96%. Deposits account for 87% of the company's funding, but there are also a variety of other avenues of funding for the company including securitizations, debt issuance, etc. The bank has 3MM retail deposit customers and is pursuing cross-selling with credit cards, auto finance, mortgages, etc. ALLY now has 300,000 multi-product customers across the consumer bank. ALLY ended the quarter with $64.2B in total available liquidity, which is 5.6x uninsured deposit balances. The CET1 ratio increased to 9.3%. At current levels, ALLY exceeds its regulatory minimums by $3.7B. The company continues to pay a $.30 per share quarterly dividend, which equates to a yield of 4.68% at current prices.

ALLY Q3 Investor Presentation

Corporate Finance has posted solid results on its $10.6B portfolio, almost all of which is in a first lien position and that has adjustable rates, providing a hedge on higher rates. Core pretax income of $84MM was up $13MM QoQ. Mortgage generated pretax income of $26MM and $267MM of direct-to-consumer generation. Insurance posted $324MM of earned premiums, which was the highest figure since 2009, as ALLY continues to increase its market share. Weather losses have been worse than usual, but ultimately this improvement will filter towards the bottom line. Core pretax income was $30MM.

New capital requirements will most meaningfully impact ALLY with the phasing-in of OCI. The company expects the OCI portfolio to naturally accrete by around $500MM after tax annually, assuming the forward curve plays out. The company would also have to issue more long-term debt, but the changes to RWA would be mostly offset by a lower risk rate on retail exposures, so overall the situation is quite manageable. Rules could change as all the banks are pretty outraged about them and are commenting, but ALLY's organic capital generation can handle whatever the final result will be.

ALLY Q3 Investor Presentation

I think the biggest risks to ALLY would be a strong increase in unemployment pressuring credit, combined with inflation pressure increasing at the same time, pressuring net interest margins. The portfolio refreshes quite quickly though, and the current reserves are quite high given credit quality, so I feel that it would still be manageable. The changing capital requirements reduce the ability for the company to buy back a lot more stock until there is more clarity, which is frustrating, as the stock offers tremendous value at current prices.

Management has guided to normalized earnings around $6 per share and a mid-teens ROTCE, which they have achieved before. ALLY earned over $8 per share in 2021, $5 in 2022, but less than $4 over the last twelve months. Reaching $6 will require NIM expansion, which should begin really occurring in earnest next year as rates hopefully stabilize or even go lower, while assets continue to reprice, and then I think it is a realistic goal for 2025. This is a very good business with a strong competitive footprint and brand. I would love to own 100% of a business that can generate a consistent ROTCE in the teens, at just over 4x normalized earnings, and at 86% of a depressed tangible book value of $29.79, which has been hurt by MTM declines on the securities book. Even in a challenging quarter, ALLY generated core pre-provision net revenue of $834MM, and with assets continuing to reprice and more discipline on expenses, I'm very optimistic about earnings power over the next 3–5 years. I see no reason this stock can't trade for $42 per share, which would be 7x that $6 per share figure, and meanwhile the investor collects a nearly 5% dividend.